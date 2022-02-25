Apple’s VR/AR headset could feature stunning Micro OLED displays

Audio player loading…

Apple’s long-rumored AR/VR headset could be getting Micro OLED displays according to the latest reports - meaning its experiences might look significantly better than they do on existing devices.

Apple’s Mixed reality headset and its AR glasses have become the brand’s worst-kept secret over the past few months. While the company hasn’t confirmed that any such devices exist, a steady stream of leaks has strongly suggested it has at least two devices in the works in the works.

The most recent leak comes via a MacRumours report (which cites the Korean publication ET News) that suggests Apple is working on a ‘mixed reality’ (MR) headset combining VR and AR features, which will be equipped with Micro OLED display panels produced by long-time manufacturing partners TSMC.

The advantage of these types of panels is that they’re significantly thinner, smaller, and more efficient than the LCD panels typically used in VR headsets at the moment. Further, OLED displays provide a much better-looking image, with brighter colors and significantly improved contrast in dark scenes compared to LCDs.

Analysis: Way ahead of the competition

If Apple is indeed looking to implement Micro OLED panels, which that previous rumors have indicated would have an 8K resolution, it would be able to produce a device that’s lighter and provides a significantly better image than LCDs.

For comparison, the Meta Quest 2 headset, the current frontrunner in the VR space, uses a single LCD panel with an 1832 x 1920 resolution. A single 8K panel has over nine times as many pixels with a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 – and Apple supposedly plans to use two such panels.

This latest report, coupled with rumors that Apple will use the same M1 chips as its MacBooks to power its headset, suggests we could be looking at a pretty impressive device – assuming, of course, that the various leaks and rumors are on the money. These reports also bode well for Apple’s rumored AR glasses.

Apple wouldn’t be the first company looking to create augmented reality specs, following on from the likes of the Google Glass, and it won’t be the last. Facebook is supposedly working on something called Project Aria, following on from its Raybans Stories Smart Glasses, and Samsung is also thought to have an AR project in the works, although reports have been sporadic.

We’ll just have to wait and see what these and other brands have in store for us next in the AR and VR space – although in the case of Apple we’re not holding our breath, with reports suggesting the release window for its devices has been pushed back to 2023.