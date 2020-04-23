AMD promises more Ryzen 4000 laptops are coming soon – but how long do we have to wait?

Having trouble getting hold of a laptop sporting one of the new Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs, or one of AMD’s Radeon RX GPUs which were first announced back at CES at the start of the year? You’re not alone, but an AMD executive has promised that we’ll see a lot more of these notebooks in the near future.

This comes from Frank Azor, AMD’s Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions, who replied to a post by Tech Deals on Twitter commenting on the need for more Ryzen 4000 choices for better competition in the laptop arena.

This and next month you're going to see many more Ryzen powered laptops become available including a few Radeon powered ones as well. COVID 19 caused some unexpected delaysApril 22, 2020

Azor makes it clear that coronavirus disruption caused delays to the shipping of some Ryzen 4000 laptops, and apparently it’s the same case for some of the notebooks running with AMD Radeon RX 5700M and 5600M mobile graphics cards (which we haven’t seen in any portable yet, despite being revealed well over three months ago now).

But the good news is we can expect ‘many more’ Ryzen 4000 offerings – which have already been pitching in at extremely competitive prices – in the remainder of April, and through May.

Thin on the ground

At the moment, as you’ve no doubt noticed if you’re shopping for such a laptop, Ryzen 4000-powered portables are pretty thin on the ground.

We recently highlighted the superbly cheap Asus TUF Gaming A15 – which runs with an 8-core Ryzen 7 4800H CPU – and can be had for a grand in the US at Newegg with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

It officially went on sale on April 9, but now that model, and the other two variants listed by Newegg, are out of stock, with no indication of when they will be available again except for the slightly more expensive RTX 2060 model which is supposed to be back in stock on May 5.

Also at Newegg, MSI’s Bravo laptops which come in 17-inch and 15-inch flavors with the Ryzen 7 4800H (and 4600H) are on pre-order, but not expected to ship until May 8. So as Azor observed, hopefully May is when we will see some real quantities of these tempting gaming notebooks coming through.

It’s a similar story in the UK, with for example the Asus TUF Gaming A15 being on pre-order at eBuyer with an expected ship date of May 8, and over at Scan the ship date is May 11 at the time of writing.

Check out the best gaming PCs of 2020

Via PC Gamer