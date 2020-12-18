A League of Legends MMO is in development, according to exec

Looks like the next big League of Legends game will be an MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) game, according to a Riot Games executive.

VP of IP and Entertainment at Riot Greg Street just announced a new project in a tweet to "help develop the League universe." It's a new, "some might say massive" game, he said in a tweet.

Street, known by his Twitter handle @Ghostcrawler, is a prior lead systems designer for World of Warcraft, so of course, a fan had to ask – is Riot finally making an MMO?

It is an MMODecember 18, 2020

Well then! The globally popular MOBA is finally getting another game in its universe, and it looks big.

This reveal comes a week after Riot debuted trailers at The Game Awards showing new projects, including an animated series, that would expand the League of Legends universe. It seems that's also going to include an MMO.

Expanding universe...via more games

Riot spent 2020 slowly hyping up games in development that would bring League of Legends' gameplay to other platforms, like its mobile version League of Legends: Wild Rift, which opened early testing and alpha versions earlier in 2020.

But the company also announced it would be coming to consoles via a new single-player game – an RPG spin-off titled Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, which was formally revealed in October. That's planned for an early 2021 release on major consoles and PC.