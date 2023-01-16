How to watch The Last of Us online in Australia

After what felt like several years of anticipation, the debut of HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us video game series has finally arrived, with episode one officially premiering at 1pm AEDT on January 16. Even ahead of this official launch, many of the top TV critics have already been hailing the series as one of the best video game adaptations of all time, raising anticipation levels even further.

Actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay lead this post-apocalyptic story as Joel and Ellie respectively, two survivors forced to navigate their way through an American wasteland now packed with hoards of ultra-aggressive man-eating creatures infected with a mutant fungus.

Want to keep up to date with the latest episodes? We’ve got all the information you need on how to watch the Last of Us online right here in Australia.

Watch The Last of Us online Release date: Monday, January 16, 1pm AEDT New episodes: every Monday at 1pm AEDT Cast: Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman Streaming options: Binge (opens in new tab), Foxtel Now (opens in new tab)

If you're not the most avid gamer, don't fret, as you won’t need to be a fan of the video game to enjoy this series. Packed full of terrors and tension amidst once recognisable landmarks now fallen prey to the elements and the decline of civilisation, at its core The Last of Us is a tale filled with empathy, struggle and companionship.

Joel is a Texan man who’s been hardened by tragedy and pain, having lost his family to the onset of the terror seizing The Last of Us' world. At the start of the series, the gruff and grief-stricken Joel is hired as a transporter for 14-year-old Ellie, an energetic teenager character hiding a mysterious secret. Initially, this errand seems like a simple task, but it quickly becomes a much larger journey – with the hoards of infected throughout the wasteland often being the least of the worries for the pair.

And fans of the original video game are in safe hands here, with original The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann teaming up with Craig Mazin, director of Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning miniseries Chernobyl, to craft this adaptation.

With nine parts in total set to air, read on to see when and how you can watch each episode of The Last of Us online right here in Australia without the need for a VPN.

How to watch The Last of Us online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Binge is the one-stop shop for Aussies interested in catching the latest HBO series and you can watch The Last of Us each Monday at 1pm starting from January 16 all the way until the final episode premieres on March 13, 2023. Subscriptions start from AU$10 a month for a single SD stream on the Basic Plan. For larger households, you can get either two HD streams for AU$16p/m with a standard plan or four HD streams for AU$18p/m on the Premium subscription. New subscribers also get a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you can test the service out and cancel without spending a cent if it’s not right for you. You can also catch other HBO series such as The White Lotus or House of the Dragon plus home-grown Aussie series such as Colin From Accounts with a subscription to Binge. There is also a stack of movies, reality TV series and documentaries included in Binge’s current catalogue.

(opens in new tab) Foxtel Now will also give you access to the latest episode of The Last of Us. Although it's a little more expensive than Binge, Foxtel Now will give you access to even more content and an ability to tailor your plan to suit your household’s viewing needs. Prices start from AU$25p/m for the Essentials Bundle, but if you want more variety and extra channels for sports, movies and more, you can customise your plan to include extras for a higher cost. There’s also a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab) for new subscribers as well, so you can test the service out before committing to monthly payments. There’s thousands of hours of content available through Foxtel Now, with over 70 channels on offer in the Ultimate Pack granting you opportunities to stream anything from reruns of Hell's Kitchen to every episode of the hottest series such as His Dark Materials and House of the Dragon.

The Last of Us release schedule in Australia

You’ll be able to catch the latest episode of The Last of Us each month, with episodes dropping at 1pm AEDT each week until the final episode of season lands on March 13, 2023.

Episode 1 – January 16, 2023

Episode 2 – January 23, 2023

Episode 3 – January 30, 2023

Episode 4 – February 6, 2023

Episode 5 – February 13, 2023

Episode 6 – February 20, 2023

Episode 7 – February 27, 2023

Episode 8 – March 6, 2023

Episode 9 – March 13, 2023

How many episodes of The Last of Us are there? For The Last of Us season 1, there are nine episodes set to release weekly from January 16 to March 13 2023 here in Australia.