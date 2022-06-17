Australia vs Canada live stream: how to watch 2022 Pacific Four Series rugby online for free

The Wallaroos have been plucky in their two Pacific Four Series defeats, but their tenacity counts for little - one point to be exact. They need to win their final game against Canada to have any hope of competing in the top tier of the inaugural WXV competition. Here's how to watch an Australia vs Canada live stream for the 2022 Pacific Four Series rugby wherever you are right now – with free coverage available around the world.

Australia vs Canada live stream Date: Saturday, June 18 Kick-off time: 1.30pm NZST (local) / 11.30am AEST / 2.30am BST / 9.30pm ET (Friday) Venue: Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei, New Zealand FREE live streams: YouTube (opens in new tab) (RoW) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Global streams: Stan Sport (AU) | TSN (CA) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Australia's second-half fightback fell two points shy against the USA, and to add insult to injury, the Eagles have now leapfrogged them in the rankings too. It could become a treble-blow if they get something against the Black Ferns later today, and the Wallaroos lose to Canada, as the team that finishes bottom of the table falls into WXV 2.

Piper Duck, Layne Morgan and Cecilia Smith have been rewarded for the lively contributions off the bench, and Jay Tregonning has also called up Grace Kemp, whose aggressive running could shock some life into an ailing attack.

After their comfortable, Sophie de Goede-inspired victory over the USA, the Canucks' 0–28 obliteration at the hands of New Zealand has made this about pride for Olivia DeMerchant and her teammates. Canada are better than that, but on the positive side the omens are looking good for this one. Canada have won their previous four games against Australia by an average margin of 31 points.

Follow our guide as we explain how to get an Australia vs Canada live stream of the Pacific Four Series rugby match wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch Australia vs Canada for FREE.

How to watch Australia vs Canada: live stream Pacific Four Series rugby for FREE

(opens in new tab) Australia vs Canada is being live streamed on the World Rugby YouTube channel (opens in new tab) in loads of countries around the world. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. However, that free stream isn't available everywhere. For instance, it is accessible in the UK and the US, but not in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Use a VPN to watch the Australia vs Canada live stream (opens in new tab) if you find yourself in a territory where the YouTube access is blocked. Australia vs Canada kicks off at 1.30pm NZST local time on Saturday afternoon, which for viewers in the UK is 2.30am BST in the early hours of Saturday morning; and 9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT on Friday evening for rugby fans in the US.

Watch an Australia vs Canada live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Pacific Four Series rugby live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch an Australia vs Canada live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for Pacific Four Series rugby

Using a VPN to watch Australia vs Canada free on YouTube is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to YouTube (opens in new tab).

How to watch Wallaroos vs Canada: live stream Pacific Fours rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans can watch the Wallaroos vs Canada on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream Wallaroos vs Canada for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. The game is set to begin at 11.30am AEST late on Saturday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch Australia vs Canucks: live stream Pacific Four Series rugby in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, rugby fans can live stream Australia vs Canucks via TSN, which is showing every Pacific Fours rugby game online. Kick-off is set for 9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT on Friday evening. Bear in mind that Australia vs Canada is being shown online-only. The TSN Direct streaming service costs just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs Canada: live stream Pacific Fours rugby in New Zealand