'Battery-free, quiet, and inherently private' — These 3D-printed metal tags could change home and office tracking, turning penny-sized discs into smart devices using ultrasonic tech for maintenance-free monitoring without charging
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By Wayne Williams published
The tags use ultrasonic sound to record everyday actions
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- Battery-free metal tags generate ultrasonic signals when objects move nearby
- Different disk shapes create unique sound signatures that identify tracked actions
- Simulation tools produced hundreds of tag designs for varied real-world tracking uses
Researchers at Georgia Tech have built tiny metal tags that record everyday actions without needing batteries, charging cables, or wired power - instead relying on simple motion and sound rather than electronics inside each tag.