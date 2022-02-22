Everything leaving Hulu in the coming weeks

With over 3,000 titles on its service now, Hulu is fast closing in on Netflix for the sheer volume of content available to us.
But, in carrying so many movies and shows, Hulu is dealing with a great many studios, production companies and broadcasters, and, inevitably, licenses are expiring all the time.
To make sure you don't miss out on shows and movies that have long been in your diary, we've compiled a list of everything that's about to disappear from Hulu.
Among the big-name movies on the way out are hit thriller Gone Girl, cult classic Fight Club and no less than four of the Batman movies. Don't sleep on any of these...
What's leaving Hulu on February 28?
- 1984
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- All Is Lost
- The Ambassador
- An American Citizen
- The Apparition
- The Babysitter
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Beyond JFK
- Broken Arrow
- Carpool
- Casualties of War
- Clockstoppers
- The Conversation
- Crocodile Dundee
- Deck the Halls
- Don't Say a Word
- The Duchess
- Election
- Fight Club
- Flightplan
- The French Connection
- Glory
- Gone Girl
- Goodbye Lover
- The Haunting
- Hidalgo
- Hide and Seek
- Holy Man
- The Hunted
- The Hunter
- Intersection
- The Interview
- The January Man
- Kollek
- The Last Castle
- Liar
- Lost in Space
- The Love Guru
- Mean Creek
- The Mexican
- The New Age
- The Nutcracker (1993)
- Open Range
- The Princess Bride
- Q&A
- Racing With the Moon
- The Raid 2
- Role Models
- Roxanne
- The Saint
- Second Best
- Semi-Pro
- Seven
- Shanghai Noon
- She's Out of My League
- Sinister
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
- Sommersby
- Space Jam
- Step Up
- The Stepfather
- The Stepford Wives
- Stripper
- Sunchaser
- That Night
- That Thing You Do!
- Todo Cambia
- Trolls World Tour
- Turtle Beach
- What a Girl Wants
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape
What's leaving Hulu on March 4?
- Beirut
- Iron Mask
What's leaving Hulu on March 11?
- I Met A Girl
What's leaving Hulu on March 12?
- My Best Friend's Girl
What's leaving Hulu on March 13?
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
What's leaving Hulu on March 14?
- Love, Simon
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure
What's leaving Hulu on March 15?
- The Master
- Quills
- Step
What's leaving Hulu on March 17?
- Gemini Man
What's leaving Hulu on March 20?
- G.I. Jane
What's leaving Hulu on March 23?
- The Addams Family (2019)
What's leaving Hulu on March 24?
- Soldiers Of Fortune
What's leaving Hulu on March 25?
- Judy
What's leaving Hulu on March 31?
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Almost Famous
- Baby Mama
- Batman
- Batman Returns
- Batman Forever
- Batman & Robin
- Beaches
- Beerfest
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s 2nd
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Benny & Joon
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Blow
- Blue Velvet
- Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan
- Casualties of War
- Courage Under Fire
- Coyote Ugly
- The Crazies
- Cujo
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Dance Flick
- Date Night
- Deuces Wild
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- Double, Toil and Trouble
- Dunston Checks In
- Edward Scissorhands
- The Firm
- Flatliners (1990)
- The Freshman
- Furry Vengeance
- Garden State
- Ghoulies
- The Greatest Story Ever Told
- Grown Ups
- Head of State
- Hitman: Agent 47
- The Holiday
- Hot Shots! Part Deux
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- The Impossible
- Internal Affairs
- Jagged Edge
- The King Of Comedy
- The Last Waltz
- Lawless
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
- Look Who’s Talking
- Look Who’s Talking Too
- Look Who’s Talking Now
- Major League
- Midnight In Paris
- The Missing
- Moon
- Moulin Rouge
- Not Easily Broken
- The Omen
- Panic Room
- Peggy Sue Got Married
- Phenomenon
- Platoon Leader
- Red Eye
- Red Riding Hood
- Revolutionary Road
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Safe
- The Sandlot
- Second Act
- Seven Pounds
- Shanghai Noon
- Single White Female
- Sixteen Candles
- The Squid And The Whale
- Star Trek Beyond
- Stick It
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Sydney White
- The Tailor of Panama
- Terms of Endearment
- Vertical Limit
- Victor Frankenstein
- The Wackness
- When In Rome
- Where Hope Grows
- Whiplash
- Within
- The Woman in Black