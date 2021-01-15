Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus pre-order plans in Australia (2021)

The middle sibling of Samsung's latest shiny range of handsets is here – the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has been revealed alongside its smaller and larger siblings at the company's online Unpacked event.

Bucking its own trend, Samsung has unleashed the new range of handsets a good deal earlier in the year than it normally would do, following the trend of new Galaxy S devices slowly creeping closer to Apple's yearly iPhone launch.

While the S21 Plus hasn't made any mind-bending changes – it's kept many of its predecessors specs, like a 6.7-inch sized display, and a fairly similar camera array, for instance – it's managed to do so at an impressively lower cost and while introducing 5G across the board.

The two storage configurations of the S21 Plus are 128GB and 256GB, both with 8GB of RAM, and cost AU$1,549 and AU$1,649 respectively – available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, or Phantom Violet. For comparison, the S20 Plus models launched last year at AU$1,649 for the 5G, 128GB model, and AU$1,899 for the 5G, 512GB model.

It's worth noting that there's no 4G model this year (last year's 4G model cost AU$1,499), although all the 5G phones in S21 series will still operate as per usual on the 4G networks in Australia.

Some other notable improvements include bumping up the battery size from 4,500mAh to 4,800mAh, and harnessing an Exynos 2100 processor that should be up to scratch competing with Apple's A14 Bionic chip.

As Samsung has been known to do previously, all Galaxy S21 Plus pre-orders will ship with the Galaxy Buds Live (valued at AU$319), so check below for the best deal for you.

Telstra S21 Plus plans (24 months)

With Telstra's impressive network, it might be the obvious choice to pair with your new 5G-ready handset, so here are the Telstra plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (128GB and 256GB variants).

Optus S21 Plus plans (24 months)

For a little more in the way of included value (as well as a plenty-capable 5G network of its own), here's all the Optus options to pair with the 128GB or 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

Vodafone S21 Plus plans (24 months)

Vodafone is generally the telco to choose for the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus plan. These prices are for the 128GB and 256GB versions.

Woolworths Mobile S21 Plus plans (24 months)

While Woolworths Mobile doesn't always get the latest flagship handsets, it does offer great value on Samsung phones in particular, and it also uses the Telstra network (albeit, just 4G at this stage). The tables compare 128GB or 256GB handset deals.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review in brief:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review in brief

Blending specs and price in Samsung's 2021 devices

Screen size: 6.7-inch
Resolution: Full HD+
Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 64MP
Front Camera: 10MP
Weight: 202g
OS: Android 11
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128/256GB
External storage: Yes
Battery: 4800mAh

As we said above, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is mostly an incremental upgrade over the S20 Plus, but with a few key improvements. And despite these upgrades, the S21 Plus adopts a more affordable RRP than its predecessor.

The most noticeable upgrade comes in the use of Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor – an update that has been heavily advertised by Samsung. This new processor puts Samsung in direct competition to Apple's A14 Bionic chip.

This will not only mean better general performance on your phone but also better battery maintenance, camera performance and display performance. Past the introduction of this new processor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus uses a larger battery, an improved display and a more up to date camera.