The best iPhone XS deals in Australia: what should you expect to pay?

Pronounced ‘iPhone 10-S’ – in case you’re discussing it with friends, family or colleagues – it’s the handset Apple CEO Tim Cook called “by far the most advanced iPhone [the company] has ever created”.

It might seem like Apple’s only added some minor upgrades to the now-discontinued iPhone X , given the iPhone XS is encased in a surgical-grade stainless steel and glass body and still retains the quintessential iPhone X design.

It’s what’s under the hood that matters, though. The iPhone XS is powered by Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip, enhanced facial recognition technology, improved gaming smarts, and now also comes in a bigger-capacity 512GB storage version.

On the outside, the 2.7 million pixel 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display is encapsulated by thin bezels – and that notch, of course – making it one of the best screens we’ve seen on a smartphone, delivering rich colours and strong contrast ratios.

How much does the iPhone XS cost in Australia?

While sticking to what Apple does best, the company has also stuck to the high price point it slapped on the iPhone X. If you were hoping Apple learnt from the low sales of the then-pricey tenth-anniversary handset, you couldn’t be more wrong. The iPhone XS is pricier still, with options starting at $1,629 in Australia.

This year, however, there are three colour variants to choose from, with a classy Gold being added to the existing line-up of Silver and Space Grey.

There are also three storage capacities, each with prices that will likely have you scraping the bottom of your bank account if you're aiming to buy a handset outright:

64GB: $1,629 AUD

256GB: $1,879 AUD

512GB: $2,199 AUD

When can I buy the Apple iPhone XS?

Apple is sticking to its usual routine – announce the phones, then open pre-orders a couple of days after that, with the products hitting shelves on a later date.

This year, the new 2018 range of iPhones were announced during the wee hours of September 13 in Australia, and the pre-orders open at 5:01pm AEST on Friday September 14. You’ll be able to order the handset directly from Apple, but also on a plan from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus.

If you pre-order, it will take another week before you receive the handset, with the official release date for Apple’s latest flagship set for next Friday September 21.

iPhone XS plans

We don’t expect everyone to drop a hefty amount of money on a new iPhone, and as with every major Apple phone release, Australia’s big telcos will all offer plans that will bundle the phone with plenty of monthly data.

You should typically be able to score a 12-month and 24-month plan with affordable monthly payments, but you may also see some 36-month plans on offer which, although ties you into a three-year contract, will also reduce the per-month cost to lay your hands on the new iPhone XS.

However, the plans for Aussie telcos won’t be announced till the pre-orders officially open, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back, as we’ll keep it updated with all the best plans and prices as soon as we know more.