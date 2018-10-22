Find the best eBay Australia deals on Black Friday 2018

While we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving in Australia, we do keep an eye on the calendar around this time of year for a more recent tradition: the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that have started to take place every year.

Other than the Boxing Day sales, Black Friday has quickly turned into the biggest sale Down Under, with better bargains often found online rather than in store – something the country’s biggest auction site is keen to capitalise on.

eBay Australia will most definitely be participating in Black Friday 2018, giving you the advantage of buying a variety of products across several categories in the one place – meaning you can buy yourself a 4K TV or a bicycle, or pick up those toys you’ve got on your Christmas list, in one great swoop.

Given the volume of deals you’ll find in the tech category when the big sale rolls round, your best chance of finding the biggest bargains would be to stick with TechRadar – we track all the best discounts, beginning early on Black Friday and continuing all the way through to the end of Cyber Monday.

When to get the best eBay Australia Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals

Although Black Friday is on November 23 this year, you don’t have to wait till the day to save. eBay is likely to begin offering holiday-themed bargains from early in November.

For example, in the lead up to Black Friday last year, eBay hosted one of its regular 20% off tech sales that ended on November 16. Be sure to look out for a similar sale to tease you into the shopping season.

Once that pre-sale temptation ends, eBay Australia is expected to have special prices marked down for the Black Friday sale, offering a better discount on already competitive prices.

If you’re keen on shopping on eBay, our advice would be to keep tabs on what’s on offer in the lead up to Black Friday, but hold on to your money until you’re certain you’ve found the best deal.

How to get the best eBay Australia Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals

Rollback prices aren't hard to find, but seeking out the best items amongst all of the stuff eBay Australia sells is a difficult process. That's why we're here to help.

We'll be tracking eBay deals like your smartphone’s GPS tracks your location. You're going to find the best prices here between throughout November 2018. However, we’ll filter only the best tech bargains on eBay Australia and list them right here, from laptops to personal audio gear and much more.

Another way to save big on eBay is by becoming an eBay Plus member. For a subscription fee of $49 a year, you get free delivery and returns on millions of eligible products from select retailers. If you’re a regular eBay shopper, becoming a member can save you a lot of money. But we’d recommend signing up on November 1 to ensure you’re covered for the full Black Friday sale period.

eBay Plus free trial New eBay Plus members will get a $20 eBay gift card on sign-up, something that can be used during the Black Friday sale, along with a 30-day free trial of the service. After that first month you’ll be paying $49 a year if you’d like to continue the subscription. You’ll also get three months of free access to Stan’s video streaming platform, free delivery and free returns on Plus items, and you’ll score double Flybuys points if you use the loyalty card.View Deal

Our last bit of advice is to regularly check back on TechRadar for our selection of the best deals. Don’t rely on eBay for the lowest prices – while historically its sales are often the cheapest option, some third-party sellers tend to hike the prices before offering a discount. We’ll be covering a wide range of retailers, like JB Hi-Fi , Harvey Norman and Amazon , as well as specific products like laptops , cameras and gaming gear, so you can find the best bargains on tech.

What to expect from eBay Australia on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

eBay has ongoing sales on its site, with one of the more common ones being the 20% off tech from participating sellers. This sale usually has the cheapest prices on gaming consoles, laptops, audio gear and much more, and we’re expecting better offers when the big sale arrives.

Sellers like Dell and Microsoft have their own Black Friday sales, but their eBay stores also offer discounts on their range of products. You can also expect to score massive savings on gaming gear from EB Games and The Gamesmen, along with huge discounts on Dyson’s vacuum cleaners and fans.

We’re also expecting to see plenty of home entertainment products drop in price during the big sale, as well as home automation devices like smart speakers, lighting systems and smart security systems.