Best Australian phones and plans: find the right combo for you (updated July 2020)

The smartphone market has gotten to be a pretty intimidating place, and when you bundle in the added choice of all the various plans and contracts, it can be a real doozy to choose between them. Don't worry, we're here to help!

On this page, we've covered everything there is to know about making your choice and deciding on your new phone or plan. Whether you're looking for SIM-only plans and outright phones, or phone contracts with the major carriers like Telstra and Optus, this page has you covered.

If you already have an idea of what phone you're chasing, check lower down the page for specific phone deals for the best plans to grab them on. If, on the other hand, you're dead keen on a certain carrier, we've tracked down the best Telstra plans and the best Optus plans available as well.

Below, we have a live tracker that compares some of the best available phones and plans, spanning the full range of telcos and networks, and updates as they change.

Compare mobile phone deals

The top mobile phone deals right now:

Our team of editors scan through all of the available prices and offers for the top smartphones every week, leaving no mobile phone offer undiscovered. In this section, we've picked out the best phone deals in Australia available right now for the most popular handsets.

If you can't find the device you were looking for below, then try searching for it using our custom made comparison chart above. Just refine your search and pick the device you want to see all of the possible contracts available.

Best iPhone deals

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone SE (2020)

Apple has released the second iteration of its affordable handset, and if the original's success is anything to go by, the 2020 version of the iPhone SE is sure to be a huge hit. Packing in the latest A13 Bionic chipset from the flagship iPhone 11, along with the camera and display prowess of the iPhone 8, this handset manages to fit a whole lot of power into an affordable and compact handset. For those looking after an Apple smartphone without paying the premium flagship prices, this is ideal.

Discover more iPhone SE (2020) deals

(Image credit: Future)

iPhone 11

The cheapest of Apple's new trio of phones, the iPhone 11 is an excellent phone to go for. It sports a dual camera set-up, an ultra fast CPU, IP68 rating and a 3110mAh battery and that's not even scratching the surface of what this phone can offer! And even more impressive, it comes in at a lower RRP than the iPhone XR did.

Discover more iPhone 11 deals

(Image credit: Future)

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Along with the iPhone 11, we also got two other devices - the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Pro blends some impressive features with a (relatively) affordable price. You get a triple camera setup, a beefy 3190mAh battery and a host of other features. Or, for a slightly larger spend ad a larger display, you can get the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Discover more iPhone 11 Pro deals

(Image credit: Future)

iPhone XR

Despite the new wave of Apple flagship handsets, the tech giant is still making the iPhone XR, and while it's not offered everywhere, we're still a fan. It's dropped in price since the 11 range came out, but it's still plenty powerful and will serve you well.

Discover more iPhone XR deals

(Image credit: Future)

iPhone 8

It's really the iPhone 7S by another name, as it's little more than an incremental upgrade on the iPhone 7. And it has had its thunder stolen by newer devices like the iPhone X and iPhone XR somewhat. That said, this is still a great phone and wireless charging is the big new feature – the first time on an Apple phone.

Here are the best iPhone 8 deals and iPhone 8 Plus deals

Best Samsung deals

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung's latest launch, the Galaxy S20 is the more affordable of the new trio. While it has a smaller battery than the Ultra or Plus, coming in at 4000mAh, it doesn't lag behind in most other areas. The same 5G compatibility, similar triple camera lens set-ups and the same processor/12GB Ram combo, you're even still getting that 120Hz display

See more Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

It's got an over-the-top name and a massive price tag to match but the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra currently represents one of the most powerful phones on the market. Whether its because of the massive battery, decked-out processor or the incredible camera abilities, if you can stomach the price, it doesn't get much better than this.

See more Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The latest and greatest phablet from Samsung is now here - the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. This impressive work horse phone packs in the full use of Samsung's S pen, a giant battery and a powerful processor. A quick glance through this device's specs show it is aimed at the gamers, creatives and power users of the phone world.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung's previous release, the S10 is a powerhouse of a phone that removes all the bezels to create a flawless screen and makes this a device that really stands out. With this handset you're getting three impressive cameras, a big battery and speedy processor – and an understandably high price tag.

See more Samsung Galaxy S10 deals and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals

Best Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

After Google managed to win the public over with three generations of top camera phones, hopes were high for the Google Pixel 4. For those wanting a camera phone to compete with the best out there, this will be the way to go. It will be no surprise to hear that this is Google's best phone yet.

See today's best Google Pixel 4 deals

The best SIM-only deals

SIM only

Want to hold on to your current phone for a little bit longer? Or feel like a SIM-free contract is the way to go? We understand, and that's why grabbing a SIM-only deal can be a great way to go. If you have a little bit of spare cash lying around, you may even find that teaming up a cheap SIM-only deal with a new handset is a cheaper way of getting your new smartphone, with some plans on offer costing less than $10 a month.

Visit our dedicated round-up of the best SIM only deals

Mobile phone deals FAQ

What you need to know about buying your new phone

Of course you want to find the cheapest price for your new smartphone – and our comparison chart at the top of the page will narrow that down for you – but we know there are likely to be dozens more questions you'll want answering. Keep reading below, where we answer some of the key commonly asked questions about buying a new mobile.

What phone network is the best?

Each phone network has its own advantages and disadvantages. There isn't necessarily a wrong choice – it just depends on what's most important to you. Whether that's sweet inclusions, solid coverage, cheap prices or good global-roaming options. While loyalty may be an admirable trait, it's essentially useless in the realm of phone providers, so we highly recommend shopping around once your contract has finished.

While Telstra may be better known for its coverage, Optus has the lead in overall value. Ever since Virgin Mobile was absorbed into the Optus name, the telco has become a good degree more affordable than its main competitor, and can often provide equivalent plans for less than half the price of Telstra. Optus even has its own 5G network at this stage, although you'll need to check to see which areas it currently covers on the telcos coverage map.

Check out our editor-recommended Optus mobile plans

As mentioned above, Telstra has earned a name for itself for being Australia's leading telco when it comes to network coverage, and that's still the case. It's also on the cutting edge when it comes to new technologies such as 5G, and although Optus has its own network up and running now, Telstra is still the industry leader in the field at present.

Check out our selection of the best-value Telstra plans

Vodafone is the third major player in Australian networks and, despite having been rather uncompetitive in the past, it's now offering better value than ever thanks to frequent sales, so it's worth checking out for sure! Plus, thanks to a recent merger with TPG, we're expecting this telco to offer even better value in the future.

Check out our selection of the best Vodafone plans in Australia

An unsuspecting entry into the race for Australian phone users, Woolworths Mobile is actually doing really well so far. Operating on the Telstra network and offering plans at ridiculously low prices (some of which even include top-tier Android handsets, like the latest range of Samsung Galaxy devices), this is quickly shaping up to look like a compelling competitor to the big guns. The main catch is that it doesn't have nearly the same range of plans as Telstra or Optus, and often won't get some of the latest flagships at launch.

What is an MVNO?

An MVNO, or Mobile Virtual Network Operator, is a company that utilises a larger carrier's network – i.e. Telstra, Optus or Vodafone – to run their service. These carriers are typically much smaller in size and popularity, but can still offer some exceptional deals.

For instance, Vaya, Amaysim, and Woolworths Mobile all run their service via either the Optus or Telstra network, which gives them similar advantages and disadvantages when it comes to coverage as the major telcos themselves.

The bigger providers may charge a little more, but they come with the usual advantages of bigger businesses, which can include better customer care resources, the ability to bundle other products and services and a guarantee that they'll always have the latest flagship handsets.

Are lease contracts worth it?

For most users, we're of the opinion that the cons associated with lease plans outweigh the potential benefits – but there are a few cases in which they can make sense. Typically, leasing a phone on a contract still requires you to be locked in for a 24-month period, but the catch is that you'll need to hand your phone back to the telco in decent condition at the end of this contract.

The upside of this is that you'll be saving, on average, $10 per month, as this tends to be the difference in price between buy or lease contracts. Considering that this amounts to $240 saved over the two year period (considerably less than the cost of today's handsets), it's arguably going to be much better value for you to stick with a traditional plan and, once your contract is up, either sell it second-hand, pass it on to another family member, or keep using it but switch to a cheaper SIM-only plan.

The main argument for lease plans is that it's handy for people who know they want to swap phones as regularly as every one or two years, and that can't be bothered selling them each time they do so.

Should I go for a contract or get a SIM-free phone?

When trying to find a new phone contract, there are more options now than there used to be. You could get a phone on a 12- or 24-month contract, or purchase a handset outright and combine that with a SIM-only plan, but there's also the option of repayments.

This last option has been widely adopted by the major telcos (Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone are all doing it) and it represents a kind of middle ground. You're able to get a brand new handset and pay it off over the course of 12, 24, or 36 months while also signing up for a mobile plan that you can leave at any time.

Alternatively, if you've got the cash up front, it can sometimes be more sensible to purchase the phone you're after and pair it with one of the excellent SIM-only plans available, which are getting much more compelling as time goes on – offering exponentially more data at lower prices than they have in the past.

How much data do I need on my phone?

1-10GB If you like to scroll through your social media feeds and emails while out and about and steam a moderate amount of music but aren't using your handset for anything much more intensive than that, then this option will be enough for you.

If you like to scroll through your social media feeds and emails while out and about and steam a moderate amount of music but aren't using your handset for anything much more intensive than that, then this option will be enough for you. 11-50GB This should be more than enough for most users and generally presents great value. Loads of data for streaming music, downloading podcasts and enjoying social media videos. Because there's no such thing as too many cats falling into bins.

This should be more than enough for most users and generally presents great value. Loads of data for streaming music, downloading podcasts and enjoying social media videos. Because there's no such thing as too many cats falling into bins. 51-200GB Big data for the big phone user. Perfect for watching Netflix videos, downloading content and streaming loads of music. And these plans often have extra freebies thrown in, too.

How much memory do I need on my phone?

You're likely to be one of two kinds of person:

Person 1: You like all your photos, videos, music, downloads and other media to be saved directly on to your phone. If that sounds like you, 64GB handsets may not be enough and you should use our comparison chart to find the most affordable 128GB, 256GB, or even 512GB models.

Person 2: You're a stream demon. You've got subscriptions to Spotify and Netflix and you save all your Word docs and snaps into the cloud. Save your money and go for a cheaper, lower memory handset.

OK person 3, calm down - you fall somewhere between the two, right? If you can afford to get a smartphone with more memory, that is probably safest. But don't forget that most phones do allow you to insert an additional SD card if you run out of space.