Google Pixel 7a deals in Australia: best options on a plan or outright

The Google Pixel 7a is now available to buy in Australia, with prices starting at AU$749. That’s the same price as the Google Pixel 6a when it launched, but this latest version has been treated to some key upgrades.

Key among them is the Tensor G2 processor, which makes the 7a almost as fast as the premium Pixel 7 Pro. It’s received a huge bump in camera specs too, going from a 12MP sensor to a massive 64MP. Photo quality has dramatically improved, and the improved processor gives you the power to remove fuzziness from your snaps, using Photo Unblur.

Select telcos and outright retailers are already offering some tempting deals on the new device, and we’ve rounded them up right here. For our money though, JB Hi-Fi has the best offer going because it comes with a AU$150 JB Hi-Fi gift card (opens in new tab), giving you lots of choice of what you can spend it on – that offer ends on May 25.

Google Pixel 7a deals

Outright retailers

Telco providers

Google Pixel 7a: new features and overview

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

New features

Google Tensor G2 chip (same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro)

(same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro) 64MP camera

Better low-light photography

New long exposure mode

Google Pixel 7a specs Display: 6.1-inch 90Hz Full HD+ OLED

Chip: Google Tensor G2

RAM: 8GB

Capacity: 128GB

Camera: 64MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide, 13MP selfie

Software: Android 13

Looks-wise, the design of the Google Pixel 7a is similar to the Pixel 6a, but the majority of improvements have been made to its internal hardware.

You’re still getting a 6.1-inch screen with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, which lags behind the 120Hz display of the Pixel 7 and the similarly priced Samsung Galaxy A54. At 6.1-inches, the Pixel 7a is the smallest device in the current line-up, with the Pixel 7 coming in at 6.3-inches and the Pixel 7 Pro stretching out to 6.7-inches.

One of the most significant upgrades for the Pixel 7a is the rear camera’s sensor, which has been upgraded from just 12MP to a whopping 64MP. Along with improved resolution, it’s also a bigger sensor in terms of physical size, bringing improvements to photography in low light.

Physical improvements to the camera hardware are accompanied by fantastic software features that bring the full suite of Google’s photo-taking tricks to the A series for the very first time, including Photo Unblur and an extended exposure mode.

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Under the hood, the Tensor G2 chip has been added to the Pixel 7a, which is the same chip that powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It’s a significant power boost, and means the Pixel 7a gets an edge over its competition – like the Galaxy A54, for example.

All this power comes with a big drawback, however, and that’s a mediocre battery life. During our testing, we found that the device drained its battery quickly during intensive tasks, so you might need to carry around a phone charger if you frequently perform power-hungry tasks such as gaming or video calling.

Unfortunately, it’s weak battery life is compounded by a somewhat sluggish charging speed, which lags behind the latest mid-range devices from Samsung and Motorola.

The Pixel 7a runs on Google’s own clean version of Android 13 – a distinct advantage for those who want to avoid the usual bloatware found on third-party devices. As with all Pixel devices, you get three years of guaranteed software updates, which should see you through to the next upgrade (it’s still nothing on Apple’s guaranteed six years of updates, however).