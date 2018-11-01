The cheapest Google Pixel 3 unlocked SIM-free prices in November 2018

Google Pixel 3 Fact File Release date: Nov 1 2018

Launch price: $799 / £739 / AU$1,199

Platform: Android 9 Pie

Storage: 64GB

Camera: 12.2MP rear / Dual 8MP front

Screen: 5.5-inch, 1080x2160

Battery: 2915mAh

Colours: Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink Read TechRadar's Google Pixel 3 review

The Google Pixel 3 is here and it's bringing with it all the latest specs from the company behind the Android operating system. As such this phone runs pure Android for a zippy smooth experience that's guaranteed all the latest updates first.

The Pixel 3 comes with a high-res one-hand-friendly 5.5-inch display, behind which sits a powerful 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU and 4GB of RAM. Go further back and you have, on the rear, a 12.2MP camera that's supported by Google machine-learning software to help it compete even with dual camera systems.

So if you're determined to future-proof your digital life with the newest, shiniest Pixel phone (rather than save some cash with a SIM-free Pixel 2), then be sure to pick the cheapest Pixel 3 price from the below comparison chart. Team it up with a low cost SIM only deal and you could make a decent saving over contract plans.

It's worth noting that Google's tight stranglehold over its own products means that this phone won't be widely available to buy if you're Stateside. You're pretty much confined to Google, Verizon and Best Buy.

Today's cheapest Google Pixel 3 unlocked / SIM free prices: