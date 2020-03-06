The best Amazon sales and deals in March 2020

We're tracking all the best Amazon sales to bring you the very latest savings on top tech you'll love. With so many products on offer and speedy Prime delivery available, Amazon sales are a fantastic way to pick up a wide range of devices for less.

Amazon regularly discount items to match their competitors, or to highlight gadgets in its own catalogue of smart home devices, so it's always worth keeping an eye out for excellent deals. Plus, while lightning deals can be hit and miss, you might just strike lucky and score yourself a blinder of a discount.

Whether you have a device in mind, or if you're just browsing the latest savings, there's usually something for everyone available. We've been keeping an eye on these Amazon sales for a while now, so we know when a price is actually worth grabbing. We're seeing more and more products hit their lowest prices ever on Amazon these days, so ready your calculators deal hunters, we're about to dive in.

Amazon fitness tracker sales

Fitbit Alta HR fitness tracker | $129.95 $76.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $76 at Amazon in the latest Amazon sales. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS | $249.99 $131.99 at Amazon

As a fitness tracker the Garmin Vivoactive 3 excels with 15 preloaded programs targeting various sports and exercises as well as stress tracking boot. As a smartwatch, this $131 wrist piece still doesn't let up - offering notifications, seven-day battery and Garmin Pay as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2019 - 46mm | $299.99 $243.33 at Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy Watch is $40 off at the moment, offering a nice little price cut on the 2019 smartwatch. The watch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and offers a gorgeous realistic display that sets it apart from more digitized offerings.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) - 44mm, Space Gray | $429 $359.45 at Amazon

Don't fancy taking out a separate data contract for your wrist? This Apple Watch Series 4 is a GPS only model, and you can save a decent amount of cash by foregoing the option of a cellular plan. Plus, you're actually picking up the larger 44mm model in this particular deal, making it even more worth your while.

Amazon laptop and tablet sales

iPad (2019) WiFi 128GB | $429 $359.99 at Amazon

This is the latest flagship iPad to hit store shelves. You're getting support for all the latest peripherals in this exceedingly cheap iPad deal today, plus a nice price drop at Amazon. 128GB is more than enough for storing your entertainment and documents as well as a few high-performance apps to boot.

Lenovo S145 15.6-inch laptop | $589 $299 at Amazon

This Lenovo offers a compromise between storage and processing that keeps the price tag down below $300. That compromise will work for you if you're looking for a larger than average hard drive at this price point (you're getting 500GB here) but you don't mind swapping a lightning fast processor for an Intel Pentium Gold 5405U. That processor, along with 4GB of RAM, will certainly see you through everyday tasks and streaming, but it's something to remember if you're shopping below $300.

Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch | $899 $747 at Amazon

Save $150 on the latest Surface Pro 7 touch-screen convertible laptop this week at Amazon. This model is a 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 10th generation i5 configuration but does not come with a Type Cover keyboard case.

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $899.99 $759 at Amazon

This MSI gaming laptop doesn't just come packed with a powerful 9th generation i7 processor, but you're also getting a 256GB SSD for your cash. Add to that 8GB RAM and GTX 1050Ti graphics and a gorgeous thin bezel display and you've got a great gaming laptop deal.

Amazon smart home sales

Amazon Echo Plus + Philips Hue Bulb smart home starter kit | $179.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Grab an Amazon Echo Plus and pair it with a Philips Hue bulb can you can save $30 this weekend. Perfect if you're just starting to kit out your smart home, you can get set up with smart lighting and control it with your voice through Alexa straight from the off.

Arlo Pro 2 | 2 wire-free camera security system | $479.99 $243.92 at Amazon

Save $236 on the Arlo Pro 2-camera home security system, featuring two-way audio, night vision both inside and out, motion detection and notifications direct to your smartphone. This particular bundle offers two 1080p HD wireless cameras for use with the Arlo Pro hub.

Amazon headphone sales

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $69.99 at Amazon

This Powerbeats 3 headphones deal is available in today's sales for only $69.99 at Amazon. That's a $100+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds. The Powerbeats 3 are part of the Beats Decade Collection and come in a black-red color combo.

Apple AirPods with charging case | $159 $139 at Amazon

The standard second generation of Apple Airpods are still on sale at Amazon for just $139. We only saw these available for a little less than this price over Black Friday so if you missed out over the deals season, it's never too late to bag a bargain.

Sony WH1000 XM3 noise-canceling headphones | $349.99 $278 at Amazon

You're getting industry-leading headphones for a fantastic price in this headphone sale at Amazon. Sony's WH-1000 XM3 headphones are best in class for audio quality and noise cancellation, making any discounts on them an exciting affair.

Amazon TV sales

Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch UHD 4K TV | $450 $379.99 at Amazon

This 55-inch 4K TV is down to a fantastic price at Amazon right now, especially considering this model also comes with Dolby Vision and Fire TV pre-installed. Not only can you take advantage of a bold 4K display panel, but this Toshiba is also Alexa enabled with excellent voice remote features.

Samsung QN49 49-inch QLED UHD 4K TV | $999 $697.99 at Amazon

If you're after a higher than average quality display but aren't too enthused by the going rate of an LG OLED, these Samsung QLED TV deals are perfect. They offer a fantastic display with all the upscaling processing, HDR and smart features you'd expect from a high-end TV without the price tag to go with it.

Amazon gaming sales

Logitech G502 SE Hero wired gaming mouse | $79.99 $39.32 at Amazon

This is a fantastic discount on an equally amazing gaming mouse from Logitech. The G502 SE Hero offers a pinpoint precise sensor with a wealth of customizable buttons, lightsync RGB and a set of weights for added personalization.

Logitech G213 gaming keyboard | $69.99 $39.49 at Amazon

This is a brilliant RGB gaming keyboard, and it's available for just under $40. Spill-resistant, durable, customizable, and tactile, the Prodigy G213 keyboard offers a wide range of features and media functions to boot.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | $79.99 $69 at Amazon

You can save $20 on this Nintendo Switch Joy-Con set - perfect if you're looking to add more players to your games or you're fed up with a drifting stick.

PS4 Slim 1TB | God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $259 at Amazon

Pick up a massive 1TB PS4 Slim deal for $40 less than the usual console price and take home some of the best exclusive games in one fell swoop. That's a win in our deal-hunting books.

