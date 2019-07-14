Samsung's Galaxy S10e is only AU$750 in Amazon's Prime Day sale, now live

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days. If, however, you like the look of Prime, then it will set you back only $6.99/month or just $59/year.

The latest flagship phones from the likes of Apple and Samsung generally cost a pretty penny, but for this latest generation these duelling tech behemoths have both released a more affordable model in their respective iPhone and Galaxy S ranges.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e arrived with basically the same core features as its Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus siblings, ditching a few of the more experimental ones to gain a lower price.

It packs a 5.8-inch display, making it the smallest model in the 2019 Galaxy S range, and it comes without the fancy in-screen fingerprint scanner found on its larger siblings. That smaller size does make it the perfect handset for people with small mitts or those who prefer handle their phones in one hand.

You'll also find the exact same primary cameras from the more expensive S10 phones, but the S10e misses out on the third telephoto lens.

It also misses out on the fancier curved display edges that grace the front face of the S10 and S10 Plus, yet the more affordable sibling still looks like a premium handset.

At launch, Samsung slapped a price tag of $1,199 for the 128GB flavour, but Amazon has been offering it for a couple of hundred less since its partnership with the South Korean electronics giant began in February this year.

Thanks to Prime Day, though, you can get all three colour options of the Samsung Galaxy S10e for up to 24% off on Amazon's usual listing price, with prices now at a very nice $749 only.

This offer is only available for 24 hours, starting 00:01am on Monday, June 15, till 11:59pm the same night. However, this is a darn good offer, so you may want to get in quick in case Amazon runs out of stock before the 24 hours are up.

