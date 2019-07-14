These awesome Samsung S10 deals from Amazon just went live ahead of Prime Day

Oh Amazon! We've been building up the anticipation and tension ahead of the big launch of Amazon Prime Day 2019 tomorrow, only for you to go ahead and start releasing your discounts early. You little rascals.

Well, we're willing to forgive. But only because Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e we've ever seen.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

Prices start from a mere $549 if you're happy enough with the budget-cutting Samsung S10e - that's 35% off the normal price of the 256GB memory version. While the classic S10 is down $200 to $699.

Whatever model or memory size you're after, you can read about all of Amazon's S10 deals below. And even if you're not in the US, don't think you have to miss out - we have the very best options from around the globe.

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals from Amazon (USA):

(Image credit: Amazon) Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, unlocked): Was $899.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the smaller version of the phone from the brand, with a 5.8-inch display and the under-display fingerprint scanner making it a little more palatable in the palm.

(Image credit: Amazon) Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB, unlocked): Was $1,149.99 now $849.99 at Amazon

The cinematic display on the Samsung Galaxy S10 is something you'll want to consume loads of movies on - and if you've got 512GB then you'll able to fill it to the brim and get a lovely camera and strong battery too.

(Image credit: Amazon) Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB, unlocked): Was $1,249.99 now $949.99 at Amazon

Yeah, we know you could get the 1TB version of this phone, but the 512GB is more than enough, considering it's got an incredible screen, amazing camera and great battery life. Worth the investment at this lower price.

(Image credit: Amazon) Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB, unlocked): Was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon

This is the Big Kahuna of the 2019 Samsung S10 series. Not only is it the brand's biggest and most powerful handset, it also carries a scarcely believable 1TB of storage on board! That's A LOT of photos, music and films.

(Image credit: Amazon) Samsung Galaxy S10e (256GB, unlocked): Was $849.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

The 'e' in S10e apparently stands for essential, meaning it's got the key parts of the S10. There's the long battery and the camera is brilliant for the size. And this price is exactly the same as the 128GB version - so you may as well go for this one.

The best Sasmung Galaxy S10 deals (UK):

The US isn't the only place to have great discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and its siblings. We don't know yet what Amazon UK has up its sleeve, but retailer Fonehouse has dropped an absolute cracker if you're looking to buy on contract: