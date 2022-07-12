The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day is here and with it, a torrent of tasty new deals, serving up sizeable discounts on a range of tech, including some of the best tablets out there.

Here, we've rounded up a selection of the best price-cuts on slates running over Prime Day 2022, covering Apple's ever-popular iPads, Android tablets – like Samsung's Galaxy Tab range and Amazon's own already-affordable Fire tablet line, which itself now offers a wider array of devices than ever before, tailored to users of all ages.

Some of these deals are only running for Prime Day itself (july 12), while others run on to July 13 (and perhaps beyond). As such, make sure to check back regularly to ensure you're getting the best deal in the moment and that new tablets that you've been holding out for haven't suddenly received that killer discount you've been waiting for.

Best Prime Day tablet deals in the US

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet (32GB) bundle w/ Kids Headset, Sleeve & Screen Protector: $207.96 $117.46 at Amazon

Save $90.50 - Benefitting from a bigger discount than its non-Pro counterpart, this Amazon bundle pairs the company's portable Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet with a headset, sleeve and screen protector. Aimed at kids aged 6 to 12, the HD 8 Kids Pro packs in 32GB of storage, paired to a year's access to Amazon Kids+ (which includes ad-free books, videos, games and more), backed by a large contingent of five-star reviews from happy customers who are praising its ability to satiate older children, without breaking the bank.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet (32GB): $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Aimed at kids aged 3 to 7, this full-featured 10-inch Fire tablet comes complete with one year of Amazon Kids+ (which includes ad-free books, videos, games and more), a durable case and a two-year guarantee. Still not sure? An overwhelming number of five-star reviews from happy parents suggest it does the trick.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet (32GB) bundle w/ Kids Headset, Sleeve & Screen Protector: $275.96 $183.97 at Amazon

Save $91.99 - In our Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro review (opens in new tab), we commended the decision to make a slate aimed at older kids, not least because the wall-garden experience and multiple users mean, underneath it functions as a standard 32GB Fire HD 10 when needed. This bundle knocks almost $100 off the asking price in a bundle that elevates the base Fire HD 10 Kids Pro experience with a bonus headset, sleeve and screen protector.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - With this 50% discount, you're getting Amazon's biggest tablets for much less. This snappy device, which boasts an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, comes with a brighter 10-inch display, Alexa support, and 32GB storage. All four colors, including lavender and olive, are discounted.

Amazon Fire 7: $64.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Budget-minded tablet users looking for a trimmed-down tablet should check out this Prime Day deal. The back-to-basics Fire 7, which we found to be a solid option in our review (opens in new tab), is now under $50. That's actually a steal for a tablet you can use for media consumption, book reading, checking emails, and organizing your every day life.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - The Fire HD 10 Plus takes everything you love about the Fire HD 10 – including a 10.1" 1080p Full HD display and 4GB RAM – and adds the convenience of wireless charging, which makes it worth the upgrade. For Prime Day, the 32GB model is 42% off

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (without lockscreen ads): $234.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - The 64GB ad-free model of the Fire HD 10 Plus is 32% off, knocking its over-$200 price tag back down to a more accessible $160. There's a lot to love here apart from that extra storage space, but it's its wireless charging capability that's the real crowd pleaser.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128GB, Dark Gray): $329.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - Samsung's capable 2021 Galaxy Tab A8 still serves up a solid all-round experience, with a pleasing 10.5in Full HD+ LCD panel, a sizeable 7040mAh battery and Samsung's optimised Android tablet user experience that sets it apart from similarly-specced rivals. User reviews also commend its solid speaker quality, making it a great media slate for streaming Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.

Best Prime Day tablet deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (128GB, bronze, 5G): £999 £549 at Amazon

Save £450 - Samsung has led the charge in the Android tablet space for years, operating as one of the only real rivals to Apple's iPads and its top 2020 slate is still a formidable beast. In our Tab S7+ review (opens in new tab), we commended Samsung for giving it a superb screen and although we complained about its high price, that's now longer a problem, thanks to this newest Prime Day deal.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to buy Prime Day tablet deals?

As the name suggests, to capitalize on all the hottest deals during Amazon Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Luckily, for those that aren't yet it's extremely quick and easy to get signed up and better yet, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, during which any Prime-exclusive deals are available to you.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

By signing up for this free trial you get the same level of access as paying members, including free delivery, early access to lightning deals, plus video streaming, music, Prime gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial. After 30 days, Prime costs $14.99 / £7.99 per month.

