Newegg's Intel 660p deal offers a 1TB PCIe SSD for more than half off

Amazon Prime Day has plenty of deals on everything from massive TVs to tiny PC parts, but it's not the only online retailer offering incredible deals.

Newegg has its own deal event in store, called the Fantastech sale, and it has full computers, computer components and more on sale. And, it's discount on the Intel 660p PCIe NVMe SSD brings 1TB of fast storage at just $94 (£80).

This deal is hot enough to compete with some of the best Amazon Prime Day component deals. It offers more storage for less than even Samsung's 860 Evo 1TB SSD, which uses a SATA connection instead of the faster PCIe interface.

Intel 660p 1TB M.2 SSD $199 just $94 at Newegg

This offers a massive amount of storage that will run in your computer with all the extra throughput afforded by a PCIe connection. It's crazy to see that available for $105 off.View Deal

Intel 660p 1TB M.2 SSD just £80 at Newegg

The UK isn't left out with this deal. Newegg has a similar price for this SSD with the price at just £80 before VAT, and £96 after including VAT.View Deal

The Intel 660p SSD uses QLC flash memory, which helps keep the price down while letting the storage capacity sore. And, it takes advantage of the speeds available to PCIe 3.0 x4 connections.

If you're computing rig has an M.2 2280 slot and support for NVMe, then you're good to go with this fast SSD.

The drive offers sequential read and write speeds up to 1,800MB/s, a substantial improvement over the speeds offered by the Samsung 860 EVO SSD. And, it can perform random reads at up to 150,000 IOPS and random writes at up to 220,000 IOPS.

While Amazon Prime Day is set to wrap up today, this deal is good until Thursday at Newegg, and you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of it.