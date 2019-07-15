Prime Day components deals: why Prime Day is the best time to build a PC

Now that AMD Navi and Ryzen 3rd Generation processors are out – not to mention those shiny new Nvidia RTX Super cards – you might be considering finally building that new gaming PC you’ve been dreaming about. And, well, now is the perfect time to do it – as Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived.

It’s unlikely that you’re going to find a killer deal on PC components like the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X this soon after their release, but you know what hasn’t just had a high-profile release? The best RAM, SSDs, motherboards, power supplies and PC cases – not to mention all the processors and graphics cards that haven't come out yet. You can save hundreds of dollars by finding a prodigious deal on any of these PC components.

But, how do you know you’re getting the best deal on your PC components? There are so many out there these days, all of various quality, so now that Amazon Prime Day is here, we've gathered up all the best Prime Day components deals, so you can spend less time shopping and more time building your new PC.

Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals

(Image credit: Sapphire; AMD) Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 570 $209 $119 at Amazon

The AMD Radeon RX 570 isn't the most powerful graphics card in the world, but with 4GB of VRAM it's more than enough to play esports titles. And, for Amazon Prime Day you can save 43% on this graphics card.View Deal

(Image credit: MSI) MSI Armor Radeon RX 590 $259 $179 at Amazon

Now that AMD Navi is here, you might not be too stoked on a GCN graphics card, but the AMD Radeon RX 590 still has a lot of life in it, and can handle everything at 1080p Ultra settings. Plus, saving 31% on Amazon Prime Day can't hurt. View Deal

Prime Day RAM deals

Over the last few months, RAM prices have been dropping precipitously. Just a year ago, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to spend around $200 for 16GB of DDR4 at a decent speed. Luckily, that isn’t the case anymore.

On Amazon Prime Day, you can find a ton of RAM deals, and we found the best ones and linked them down below.

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB | $294 $164 on Amazon

If you're on the market for some speedy and capacious RGB RAM, this 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro kit is an excellent upgrade to your PC. Not only is it flashy but at 3,200 MHz, it's fast enough for those new Ryzen chips. The 44% Prime Day discount helps, too.View Deal

Prime Day SSD deals

Now that the prices of the best SSDs keep dropping every day, there's no real reason to not go for an SSD. They're faster, more reliable and you don't have to worry about vibrations ruining them.

But, even if they are cheaper than they were two to three years ago, waiting until Amazon Prime Day to pick up your new solid state storage is a no brainer. Every single year, Amazon puts a ton of great SSDs on sale, and this year should be no different.

Still, now that Amazon Prime Day is here, we've found a ton of great Prime Day SSD deals, listed below.

(Image credit: Western Digital) WD Black SN750 1TB $249 $174 at Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is the best gaming SSD on the market right now. Your PC games will load incredibly quickly and reliably, and when you can get the 1TB model for 30% off on Amazon Prime Day, there's no reason not to install one in your rig.View Deal

(Image credit: G-Technology) G-Technology G-DRIVE 2TB $749 $379 on Amazon

If you're using one of the best Macs, you've probably just grown accustomed to limited storage space. Luckily, the G-Technology G-DRIVE is here, offering speedy external memory that you don't have to buy a new MacBook for. And, on Prime Day, it's 49% off.View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 860 Evo 1TB | $199 $129 at Amazon

The Samsung 860 Evo is an absolute monster of a SATA SSD. You simply will not find a faster SSD without moving up to the NVMe or PCIe standard. And, the massive 35% Prime Day discount is just the frosting on top. View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 970 Evo 1TB | $299 $169 at Amazon

NVMe SSDs are still a bit more expensive than their SATA companions, but the boost that drives like the Samsung 970 Evo provide is absolutely worth it. Luckily, the 43% Prime Day SSD deal helps soften the blow.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day motherboard deals

Now, if you're planning on building a new PC with the new AMD Ryzen chips, you probably want to go for one of the new X570 boards. However, if you want to save some cash on your board, or if you are going to jump on one of the excellent Ryzen 2nd Generation deals going on right now, picking up an X470 or B450 board is an excellent choice, especially on Prime Day.

Right now, the best motherboards are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, especially for older X470 and Z390 boards.

(Image credit: MSI) MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Edge AC $190 $175 on Amazon

This MSI Z390 motherboard not only packs a lot of high-end features like built-in WiFi, but also has enough RGB to keep you awake at night. Take advantage of this Prime Day deal to save $15 on this motherboard.View Deal

(Image credit: Gigabyte) Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro $189 $145 at Amazon

If you're looking for a good gaming motherboard for that Intel processor you just bought, the Gigabyte Z390 Gaming Pro has everything you could ask for – it even has a built-in I/O shield so you don't have to screw around with a cheap piece of metal. View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Prime X470-Pro | $164 $139 at Amazon

The Asus Prime X470-Pro is a high-end X470 motherboard filled to the brim with the kind of enthusiast-grade features you'd want when spending this kind of cash. And, when you can save an extra $25 on Prime Day, it's a great option. View Deal

Prime Day power supply deals

The best power supplies are the unsung heroes of the PC components world. You won't notice the effect they have, but the amount of cash they can save you over time is astonishing. Plus, picking up a PSU with an 80+ rating can prevent house fires.

So, for Amazon Prime Day, we found some of the best Prime Day PSU deals, so you can save both on your power bill, and your initial outlay.

(Image credit: ThermalTake) Thermaltake Smart 700W 80+ White $64 $33 at Amazon

When you're looking for a new PSU, you shouldn't try to cheap out too much – find at least an 80 Plus White PSU. Luckily, the Thermaltake Smart 700W, with an 80 Plus White rating is 48% off on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair RM 850x $135 $94 at Amazon

When you're building a new PC, having a great PSU is extremely underrated. So, it's a good thing that you can pick up the Corsair RM 850x for 30% off on Amazon Prime Day, as its 80 Plus Gold rating and 850W of capacity are both extremely valuable.View Deal

(Image credit: EVGA) EVGA 1000GQ | $189 $139 at Amazon

The EVGA 1000 GQ is a beast of a PC power supply that packs 1,000 Watts of capacity, along with a respectable 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. It's only semi-modular, but a healthy $50 discount more than makes up for any added cable clutter. View Deal

Prime Day PC case deals

Finally, you can't build a great gaming PC in 2019 without an excellent PC case – otherwise how are you going to show it off? Luckily, you don't have to spend a fortune on the fanciest PC case now that Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived.

(Image credit: Thermaltake) Thermaltake Commander C36 $109 $60 on Amazon

The Thermaltake Commander C36 is a menacing-looking mid-tower PC case, with plenty of room for all the high-end computing components you buy on Prime Day. And, you can take advantage of this $49 Prime Day deal to make it more affordable. View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair Crystal 570X | $189 $159 at Newegg

The Corsair Crystal 570X is a mid-tower case that is the meaning of the word 'aesthetic'. It's got tempered glass everywhere, and enough RGB to light up your entire room. And, for a limited time you can save $30 at Newegg.View Deal

