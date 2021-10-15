How to get an IPVanish free trial

Giving you a bit more from your VPN service, IPVanish boasts plenty of features, ample power, and it gives its subscribers unlimited simultaneous connections. This means you can have it loaded and logged-in on all your devices, and even share it with your household. But is it one of the few VPN with a free trial?

Admittedly, IPVanish doesn't excel in every area, so it's worth having the freedom to test it out and ensure it has the streaming unblocking abilities, speed, or security you're after.

Keep reading and we'll explain how you can make the most of an IPVanish free trial, allowing you see if its got the right features for you before you pay out.

Is there an IPVanish free trial available?

The IPVanish free trial is available as a 30-day money-back guarantee. That means you can try it out for a whole month and then, should you decide it's not for you, cancel and get your money back no questions asked.

Note, however, that the 30-day money-back guarantee is only available on IPVanish's yearly plan.

The IPVanish free trial lets you download any clients you want since this is effectively signing you up to the full service. This means a really comprehensive testing period for you to try before deciding if you want to continue your subscription.

To get started you'll need to head over to the IPVanish VPN website to sign up to its annual plan and make the most of the 30-day money-back trial period.

How to get the IPVanish free trial

The 30-day money-back guarantee lets you download the client on as many devices as you want to test it on. This is because you sign up for an account upfront and then can choose which devices you want to sign into using those details.

Here's how to get the 30-day money back guarantee directly on its website:

Head to the IPVanish website

Click on the orange 'Subscribe Now' button

Choose the annual plan to benefit from the IPVanish free trial

Scroll and enter an email address and password to create an account

Scroll further to enter your payment information

You have the option to pay with a credit card or PayPal

Tick the box to agree to the automatic renewal terms

Confirm your payment by clicking 'Subscribe Now'

Install your required IPVanish client and you're good to go

Just be sure to cancel before the 30-day period is up if you don't want to continue and want to get your money back.

Why should I choose IPVanish?

IPVanish makes it onto some of our best device buying guides. This is thanks to offering a fantastic interface and a wide host of features that all hit the above-average mark of achievement.

For a start this VPN has over 1,600 servers spread across over 75 countries worldwide making it a very well-covered service. Thanks to unlimited simultaneous connections it means you can be running the VPN on all your devices at the same time – something even some of the best VPN picks don't offer.

Security is excellent with a kill switch and some great protocols including IKEv2, SSTP, PPTP and L2TP. There's full support for P2P torrenting and you can pick your server of choice using a helpful map interface that just works well across devices.

For unblocking this isn't the best but will unblock US Netflix and Disney Plus, just don't expect to get BBC iPlayer or Amazon Prime Video unblocked.

Speeds are great with that latest WireGuard protocol pushing up to 380Mbps, beating out some of the high-end competition convincingly.

