Hands on: Oppo R17 Pro review

The Oppo R17 Pro features a good camera and an in-screen fingerprint sensor but OPPO's decision to not use a flagship processor makes it hard to pay a flagship-level price for it

Note: In some regions (including the UK) this phone is known as the Oppo RX17 Pro.

The Oppo R17 Pro is the Chinese company's latest handset that tries to balance the right amount of flagship features with an affordable price tag.

Although Oppo is a big name in its home country of China, it's still looking to make a mark in places like the US, UK and Middle East.

That's set to change in 2019 as the firm gets serious about international expansion, as it eyes up the likes of Huawei, Xiaomi and Samsung.

The R17 Pro has its sights firmly set on the cut-price flagship competition including the OnePlus 6T, Honor View 20 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, which means it has its work cut out to stand out.

The Oppo R17 Pro price is £549 (AU$899, SAR 2,599, around $690) SIM free, which gets you the configuration of 8GB of RAM (6GB in Australia) and 128GB of storage, and is available to buy now in the UK and Middle East.

While those specs are pretty decent as a base, keep in mind that there is no expandable storage on the R17 Pro which could be a limiting factor for some.

The R17 Pro is priced below flagships like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 9, but higher than its core rivals from OnePlus, Honor and Xiaomi.

Image Credit: TechRadar

Design and display

The Oppo R17 Pro is an attractive phone with a large screen, minimum side bezels and a premium glass body.

It looks very much like the OnePlus 6T with a water-drop shaped notch on top and a small chin at the bottom - and for good reason. Both Oppo and OnePlus are owned by the same company and this isn't the first time we've seen the two companies produce almost identical looking devices.

There is one very clear distinction between the two (other than the logos on the rear) and that's the presence of three cameras on the back of the Oppo R17 Pro, versus just two rear snappers on the 6T.

The R17 Pro is available is two colors - Emerald Green and Radiant Mist. We received the Emerald Green version which is elegant and similar to the color tone Huawei used on the Mate 20 Pro.

Although the overall design of the Oppo R17 Pro is minimal and elegant, the part where the screen meets the frame is quite sharp along all edges and very noticeable if you like fidgeting with your phone in your hand.

At 183g, the Oppo R17 Pro is also a tad bit on the heavier side, though that does make the phone feel more premium.

Image Credit: TechRadar

There's a power button on the right and volume keys on the left, while the USB Type-C port sits at the bottom with the lone speaker and the dual-SIM tray.

The Oppo R17 Pro does not support microSD expansion and lacks a 3.5mm jack - with now adapter provided in the box. You do get a pair of USB-C earphones bundled in though, so all is not lost.

Another bonus item in the box (for the UK at least, where it's called the Oppo RX17 Pro) is a soft-touch rubber case, allowing you to instantly apply a layer of protection to the phone. It's a good addition too, as the smooth glass finish doesn't allow for much grip in the hand without the case on.

The back is plain and smooth with three cameras aligned vertically in the center. There is a camera bump however, but because it's in the center, the phone doesn't rock when placed on its back.

Up front there's a large 6.4-inch OLED screen with minimum bezels and a tiny notch similar to the one found on the OnePlus 6T. It boasts a Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2340), giving you a 402ppi pixel density ensuring text and images look sharp.

There's an in-screen fingerprint scanner on the front giving the phone a nice clean look on the back, although it's not as quick to recognize your print as those not built into displays.

It does work though, and during our time so far with the R17 Pro it appears to be accurate too.

Cameras, cameras, cameras

One of the highlights of the OPPO R17 Pro is the camera setup. There are three sensors on the back which includes a dual-aperture 12MP camera very much like the Samsung Galaxy S9, though you can’t manually adjust the aperture.

There’s also a 20MP f/2.6 sensor at 2X zoom that helps with portrait modes and finally there is a TOF 3D camera that we couldn’t quite figure out in our initial hands-on.

One of the features that OPPO wants to highlight with the dual aperture camera is night time photography that OPPO calls Ultra-Night mode. Using the f/1.5 aperture and software tricks, the OPPO R17 Pro lets you play with long exposure stabilization, noise cancellation, and a wider dynamic range.

Here are some sample shots taken from the OPPO R17 Pro in both day and night time.

Image 1 of 5 A standard daylight shot Image 2 of 5 Same daylight shot with the 2X Zoom camera Image 3 of 5 The Portrait mode allows for good bokeh effects Image 4 of 5 Here's a regular Night mode shot Image 5 of 5 Ultra-Night mode takes long exposures to let more light into photos.

Also present is a 25MP front camera with AI beauty modes to please selfie lovers. Effects allow you to slim your face and add makeup with live previews. We’re not huge selfie takers but for those of you that are, OPPO has always been innovative with front cameras.

Performance and interface

The Oppo R17 Pro is equipped with the octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with Android 8.1 and Color OS 5.2.

It's a bit strange that a high-end Android phone in 2019 still comes equipped with Android 8, but more than Android, it’s about Color OS which is a custom skin by Oppo that makes the phone look a lot less like stock Android and more like iOS.

There's nothing wrong with that - in fact, many people prefer a customized version of Android over the stock look - but Android fans won't be keen on the lack of an app draw and the refusal to put any notification icons from apps in the notification bar at the top of the screen.

There is space to the left of the notch on the R17 Pro, but Oppo has opted to stick with colored circles on the app icons to denote something new is going on.

Image Credit: TechRadar

What's slightly more alarming is the fact the Oppo R17 Pro has a non-flagship chipset, while its competition all boast top-end power under the hood. During day to day usage it isn't particularly noticeable, but heavy lifting tasks take longer.

It wouldn't be an Oppo phone if it did not support ultra-fast charging, and the Oppo R17 Pro is no different.

The R17 Pro comes bundled with the Super VOOC charger that, in 10 minutes, charged the phone from 25% to 59%, which is insanely fast.

Early verdict

The Oppo R17 Pro (RX17 Pro in some regions) is a good phone that’s almost flagship material. It has a great camera, a beautiful design and a large, gorgeous screen with a small notch.

We didn’t notice any major performance issues either even though it’s not running the highest-end processor. The extra RAM probably makes up for the phone's snappy performance.

But the pricing is on the higher side, for which you would expect a top-of-the-line processor for that price tag. For that much you can check out Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, and for a little less than that there’s the Huawei P20 Pro and OnePlus 6T.

While Oppo has created a good phone with the R17 Pro, there isn’t anything about it that demands the price it’s asking for.