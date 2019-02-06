Hands on: OPPO R17 Pro review

The OPPO R17 features a good camera and an in-screen fingerprint sensor but OPPO's decision to not use a flagship processor makes it hard to pay a flagship-level price for it

Although OPPO is a big name in its home country China, they are still looking to make a mark in places like the Middle East. That might change this year as the company is getting serious about international expansion plans and wants to compete against players like Huawei, Xiaomi and Samsung.

The OPPO R17 Pro is the company’s latest handset that tries to balance the right amount of features with performance and pricing.

The OPPO R17 Pro is priced at SAR 2,599 (US$ 690) for the Saudi market, and is only available in one configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. While those specs are pretty decent as a base, keep in mind that there is no expandable storage on the R17 Pro which could be a limiting factor for some.

The R17 Pro is priced below flagships like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 but higher than phones such as the OnePlus 6T or Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 , or even slightly older flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S9 . That’s a tough space to be in, especially when your product doesn’t feature a flagship-level processor.

Specs and features

The OPPO R17 is equipped with the octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

You also get a nice large 6.4-inch OLED screen with minimum bezels and a tiny notch similar to the one found on the OnePlus 6T. There’s an in-screen fingerprint scanner on the front giving the phone a nice clean look on the back.

It wouldn't be an OPPO phone if it did not support ultra-fast charging, and the Oppo R17 Pro is no different. The phone comes bundled with the Super VOOC charger that, in 10 minutes, charged the phone from 25% to 59%, which is insanely fast.

Design

The OPPO R17 Pro is an attractive phone with a large screen and minimum side bezels. It looks very much like the OnePlus 6T with a water-drop shaped notch on top and a small chin at the bottom.

The phone is available is two colors - Emerald Green and Radiant Mist. We received the Emerald Green version which is elegant and similar to the color tone Huawei used on the Mate 20 Pro.

Although the overall design of the OPPO R17 Pro is minimal and elegant, the part where the screen meets the frame is quite sharp along all edges and very noticeable if you like fidgeting with your phone in your hand.

At 183g, the OPPO R17 Pro is also a tad bit on the heavier side, though that does make the phone feel more premium.

There's a power button on the right and volume keys on the left, while the USB Type-C port sits at the bottom with the lone speaker and the dual-SIM tray. The OPPO R17 Pro does not support MicroSD expansion and lacks a 3.5mm jack.

The back is plain and smooth with three cameras aligned vertically in the center. There is a camera bump however, but because it's in the center, the phone doesn't rock when placed on its back.

Cameras, cameras, cameras

One of the highlights of the OPPO R17 Pro is the camera setup. There are three sensors on the back which includes a dual-aperture 12MP camera very much like the Samsung Galaxy S9, though you can’t manually adjust the aperture.

There’s also a 20MP f/2.6 sensor at 2X zoom that helps with portrait modes and finally there is a TOF 3D camera that we couldn’t quite figure out in our initial hands-on.

One of the features that OPPO wants to highlight with the dual aperture camera is night time photography that OPPO calls Ultra-Night mode. Using the f/1.5 aperture and software tricks, the OPPO R17 Pro lets you play with long exposure stabilization, noise cancellation, and a wider dynamic range.

Here are some sample shots taken from the OPPO R17 Pro in both day and night time.

Image 1 of 5 A standard daylight shot Image 2 of 5 Same daylight shot with the 2X Zoom camera Image 3 of 5 The Portrait mode allows for good bokeh effects Image 4 of 5 Here's a regular Night mode shot Image 5 of 5 Ultra-Night mode takes long exposures to let more light into photos.

Also present is a 25MP front camera with AI beauty modes to please selfie lovers. Effects allow you to slim your face and add makeup with live previews. We’re not huge selfie takers but for those of you that are, OPPO has always been innovative with front cameras.

ColorOS

The Oppo R17 comes equipped with Android 8.1 and Color OS 5.2. It’s a bit strange that a high-end Android phone in 2019 still comes equipped with Android 8 but more than Android, it’s about Color OS which is a custom skin by Oppo that makes the phone look a lot less like stock Android and more like iOS.

There’s nothing wrong with that - in fact, many people prefer a customized version of Android over the stock look.

Early verdict

The OPPO R17 Pro is a good phone that’s almost flagship material. It has a great camera, a beautiful design and a large, gorgeous screen with a small notch. We didn’t notice any performance issues either even though it’s not running the highest-end processor. The extra RAM probably makes up for the phone's snappy performance.

But the pricing of SAR 2,699 is on the higher side, for which you would expect a top-of-the-line processor for that price tag. For that much you can check out Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, and for a little less than that there’s the Huawei P20 Pro and OnePlus 6T.

While OPPPO has created a good phone with the R17 Pro, there isn’t anything about it that demands the price it’s asking for.