iPad Pro 11 review

This tablet is excellent, and easily the best Apple has ever made - but you'll need to know how to use it to get the best out of it. Designed, as the name suggests, for the professional, those in key industries will love the power, precision and overall quality on offer here. If you're a 'standard' user, then you'll be buying this iPad Pro as a luxury device, a media powerhouse - but get ready to pay out for the privilege.

So here we are, with a new iPad Pro to check out - one that's insanely powerful, overhauled design, improved screen and a slew of added extras.

Apple needed to improve the iPad Pro since its launch, and this is the tablet that it said it wanted to make. A smaller device with a larger screen, power for the true pro user and an Apple Pencil that it's not so ruddy easy to lose.

These were all things that needed to be done to the tablet to make it a true device for the professional, and they've been done.

So here we are with the iPad Pro 11-inch (or iPad Pro 11, to you and us), which aims to fix every problem the first slew of Pros had.

Indeed, Apple called this new model ‘the iPad we wanted to make from the beginning’ - but while this is easily the best tablet Apple has ever made, there's a big question over whether the 'average' user will really get enough benefit out of the new iPad Pro to warrant the extra cost over the 'basic' iPad launched earlier this year.

The new, smaller, iPad Pro 11, which we're looking at here here (there's also a new iPad Pro 12.9) will start at $799 / £769 / AU$1,229, and comes in variety of configurations.

To start with you can get it in a Wi-Fi-only version, or with a cellular connection to allow you to access 4G data on the go.

Then you’ve got a variety of storage capacity options, so let’s break down the pricing. That starting price above is for the Wi-Fi-only version with 64GB of storage on board.

The next storage size up is 256GB, which starts at $949 / £919 / AU$1,449, followed by 512GB for $1,149 / £1,119 / AU$1,749. Top of the heap is the 1TB version, which costs a whopping $1,549 / £1,519 / AU$2,349.

Note that all the above prices are for the Wi-Fi-only version of the slate – if you want to add cellular connectivity you'll need to shell out an additional $150 / £150 / AU$200.

The new iPad Pro 11 is available to pre-order now, and the release date is imminent, as it's set for November 7.

All new screen

Usually with a new iPad, there’s one thing that stands out above the rest in terms of a new feature, but there are many this time as Apple overhauls its most powerful (and expensive) tablet.

The one that most users will note when picking up the iPad Pro 11 for the first time is the new screen, as it’s stretched closer to the edge of the device and loses the thicker bezels that used to spring around the sides.

The 11-inch screen itself has been upgraded by Apple to use a Liquid Retina display, something we first saw on the iPhone XR when it launched recently. It’s not got the same stunning effect you get from an OLED display - such as those you might find on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, and with the high price the new iPad Pro commands, not having the best screen technology irks.

That’s not to say it’s a bad screen in any way - Apple’s TrueTone technology, or the 120HZ refresh rate both really do add something to the quality of the experience - and when watching HDR content it has strong detailing throughout the image.

It's not got the rich color reproduction you might enjoy from OLED screens, erring more on the side of natural hues. If you're watching a period drama or gritty series, this is probably better - but for the more powerfully visual scenes you might find it a tad washed out, with the LCD backlight bleeding through the dark sections more than on an OLED display.

The overall effect of the larger screen is impressive when compared side by side with the older tablet, but you’ll probably be surprised how much bezel there still is.

One might have expected to see the display push right to the sides of the device, but there’s still that slightly thick bar around the edge, which also houses the front-facing camera and stops you accidentally pressing the screen when holding the device in landscape.

Improved design

Apple seems to like to go through phases when it comes to design, flipping from smooth curves to a more industrial, almost brutalist design - and the latter is what you’ve got on the new iPad Pro.

The sides are more akin to the iPhone 4 or iPhone SE than any other device we’ve seen from the brand, and it makes holding the iPad Pro 11 a slightly different experience.

It’s not uncomfortable, and makes the iPad a touch more grippy, but it lacks the premium feel a curved piece of metal offers to the palm. Sir Jony Ive claimed, in a recent interview, that this was due to the engineers finally letting the brand do that through component miniaturisation, but in reality it feels that this was only created to give a flat edge to stick the Apple Pencil to.

The overall design quality is definitely a step up, although there's no glass on the back here - of course, wireless charging is unlikely to be supported in a tablet just yet.

The speakers in the corners of the device are still present as a quartet, but each has been tooled to include a woofer and tweeter in each to improve the sound - which is good as Apple has removed the headphone jack from this device.

With no headphones in the box, this is going to be a source of real annoyance for the new owner who will probably run into issues pretty quickly.

You could say 'it's fine, I'll just use the adaptor from my iPhone, after Apple dropped the headphone jack from the iPhone 7'. Well, firstly we'd ask why you said something so specific and descriptive, but would then have to tell you... not happening, as Apple has transitioned the iPad Pro to a USB-C connection, like on the Macbook.

So the upshot being: if you don't have a pair of Bluetooth headphones, or have a lovely wired pair of cans you want to use, you're going to have to spend more money on this tablet.

Sure, you can buy some nice Bluetooth options, and you might already have some. Or you can spend $9 / £9 / AU$15 on an adaptor to use your currently wired headphones in the same manner. Either way, this is a key thing to be aware of before purchase.