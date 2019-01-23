Hands on: Far Cry New Dawn review

While new features breathe some life into the series, it feels as though it may be too little, too late for a title which resembles a Far Cry 5 mod.

When Ubisoft teased the release of a new Far Cry title less than a year after the controversial Far Cry 5, it came as a bit of a shock. What came as a bigger surprise was when the developer revealed, at the Game Awards 2018, that the newest addition to the action-adventure franchise was not a standalone title but a narrative sequel to predecessor Far Cry 5, set in a post-apocalyptic version of the infamous Hope County, Montana.

You would be forgiven for considering this approach uninspired. Essentially, it sounded like Ubisoft was glossing over Far Cry 5 with a big ol’ dystopian paintbrush and calling it a brand-new game. So we were eager to get our hands on the title for a few hours to see whether that was the case, or whether Far Cry New Dawn is actually shaping up to be the dark horse of 2019....

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Far Cry 5.]

Catcher and the Rye

Far Cry New Dawn is set an unspecified number of years after the final events of Far Cry 5, which saw a nuclear explosion destroy Hope County – and, most likely, much of the rest of the world similarly devastated. Those who survived only managed to do so by bunkering down until the nuclear winter passed and the world returned to a habitable state. In that time nature has flourished, reclaiming the territory that had been lost to humanity for so long and then some, with the neon-blue sky and dayglo colors of the flora transforming the country roads, silos and barnyards of Montana into what you might imagine an acid trip through a garden center would look like.

Once the survivors began to emerge from their dwellings, and into this kaleidoscopic fever-dream, they set about building a new civilization that existed in harmony with this newly ascendent nature. But of course, nothing is ever that simple in post-apocalytpic land. Enter: the Highwaymen.

Led by deranged twins Mickey and Lou, this group of scavengers are out to bleed Hope County dry, and ruin what has become a little slice of heaven. If The Shining taught us anything, it’s that the only way to deal with a pair of evil twins is to get in someone just a little more unbalanced to deal with the situation. In this case that man is Thomas Rush, who roams the country helping to secure and build settlements. Unfortunately, you don’t play as Rush but rather his head of security, an enigmatic unnamed character.

Times in Hope County are tough, so you and Rush have been called in by spunky teenager Carmina Rye to help fortify the survivors' last line of defense – and home base – Prosperity. Carmina may be familiar to you if you played Far Cry 5 – she’s the daughter of aviator extraordinaire Nick Rye, and she’s the unborn baby you sped through the winding roads of the County to ensure was delivered at the doctor’s and not in the back of a pickup truck. Simpler times...

Prosperity calls

In order to save Hope County from further destruction, your task is to fortify Prosperity, rebuild the community and fend off the Highwaymen so everyone can go back to living peacefully. This goal, and how you achieve it, adds a light role-playing element to New Dawn that wasn’t as prevalent in its predecessor. To increase Prosperity’s defenses you must scavenge resources and craft materials which can be used to upgrade facilities within the base, such as the infirmary or a workbench. The higher the level of these facilities, the greater a buff they give you – for example, leveling up the healing garden will increase medkit efficiency and produce more plants to create these medkits with.

But how do you get these materials? Mostly from scavenging old buildings, bodies and the usual suspects; but the most valuable resource is ethanol, and it’s slightly harder to track down. The main way of obtaining it is by conquering Highwayman outposts dotted around the map, much like those we saw in Far Cry. The aim is to take out all the enemies and claim the outpost as your own, gaining its ethanol in the process. However, a new feature is that these outposts are replayable, and the challenge can be escalated in return for even more ethanol. Outposts have three levels of difficulty, so, say you complete an Outpost the first time, you can choose to play it again at level two, where the challenge is greater but so is the amount of ethanol on offer – and likewise for level three.

In addition to ranking Outposts, Far Cry New Dawn also sees enemies and the player themselves being ranked. Enemies come in four levels of strength, with the enforcer being the strongest. While the purpose of this is to bring more danger and challenges to Far Cry, it actually makes much easier when choosing which fights to pick and how to go about them. Stronger enemies may require more strategy, while weaker foes fall victim to the 'gun and run' method.

If you prefer a less gun-heavy way of gathering ethanol and other resources then keep an eye out for supply drops, which randomly fall from the sky. These crates are full of loot, but as soon as you see them it’s likely the Highwaymen have too, so you need to be quick. There’s also the option to simply rob the Highwaymen – you’ll often come across scavengers looting dead bodies for resources, and if you kill them that means you can loot their loot. It’s not stealing if you take it from a thief, right?

Beyond the frontier

If you want to travel slightly further afield for your resources, then you’ll be happy to know that Ubisoft has finally made that a possibility: for the time first in the Far Cry series, the fantasy is global rather than just local. This means you can explore new frontiers in the form of other US regions through the new Expeditions feature. Expeditions see you scavenging these regions for resources with the help of Prosperity resident Cadoret, a charming French Canadian who just so happens to have a helicopter. Expeditions are co-op centric and randomized, giving them more replayability. However, we never got time to try them out during our play session.

But what about traveling the old-fashioned way, with the nuclear wind in your hair and your boots to the dirt? Of course that’s still an option, although it's rather less of a challenge than in previous games. Prosperity has scouts who can feed you information about where to find the best loot, treasure hunts, guns for hire, fangs for hire, outposts, supply drops and hunting prey. They essentially know everything – so use them.

If you'd rather not venture out alone then there’s always the option to take a buddy. That’s right: guns for hire and fangs for hire are back. There are two fangs for hire: Timber the Akita and Horatio the hog, and the good news is that your animal companions now join you in your vehicle, rather than running breathlessly alongside you – it’s a little but important difference that takes away the nagging sense of guilt.

Alongside these new animal companions are some new, quirky, humans including the malevolent-looking Judge, old-timer Nana and badass Gina Guerra. But perhaps what's most evident is the return of some familiar (and much older) faces from Far Cry 5. Hurk Drubman Junior has return alongside Pastor Jerome as possible guns for hire, while Nick Rye, Grace Armstrong and mad scientist Larry also make appearances in the main story.

However, we don’t really want to see these characters. The main issue with Far Cry 5 was the story and the characters themselves. There was little character development, and so the bond with the residents of Hope County was almost non-existent – Nick Rye being the only potential exception. We weren’t sad to see the county perish in the nuclear fire because we didn’t feel invested in its inhabitants… we didn’t know them. So having these characters to return once more, like a relative you can’t quite remember at a family party, seems unnecessary.

Beauty and the beasts

If the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series have taught us anything, it’s that Ubisoft knows how to create a stunning and immersive environment. Far Cry 5 was largely saved by its sparkling lakes, towering pines and craggy mountains, but little has changed between then and Far Cry New Dawn. While we know New Dawn’s map is a redesigned version of its predecessor, it doesn’t take long to realize just how similar the maps and scenery actually are. It’s easy to become distracted by the fluorescent flowers and brightly-colored infrastructure, but they’re essentially the same. And rather than sparking a sense of familiarity, it ignites frustration. Why would we pay for a new game that's a neon-painted version of a game we already own?

The saving grace of New Dawn is the wildlife. Far Cry’s animals have a habit of being a little… unpredictable. So a smile spreads across our face as we watch our companion Carmina being assaulted by a rainbow-tinted turkey, gobbling as it catapults its feathery body at her legs. Another instance sees an innocent trader trying to man-handle a vicious wolverine from his face. These are the moments of hilarity, which cause us to remember why we sank so much time into Far Cry 5 despite its downfalls – but there are only so many times you can watch someone being attacked by a woodland creature before it grows stale.

There's an updated menagerie of creatures waiting to launch unprovoked attacks on you, including sharks, demon fish, and crocodiles,as well as a collection of ‘monstrous’ animals which are slightly more dangerous than your average bear. If you’re not really an animal lover then you still have the option to hunt or fish for these creatures for resources and meat – although you may have a battle on your hands. But again, the formula doesn’t feel new. It’s almost as though someone applied a Rage 2 mod to Far Cry 5 – in fact it feels more like a DLC than a new game at all.

Early verdict

We entered Far Cry New Dawn with an open mind and a desire to be proven wrong. Much as with Far Cry 5, we wanted New Dawn to be a Far Cry worth writing home about, but while the new features, such as rankings, supply drops, expeditions and outpost escalations are steps in the right direction, it almost feels like it’s too little too late. These are features we should have seen in Far Cry 5, or as part of a hefty DLC for the title. As it is, they feel hollow.

Although Far Cry New Dawn isn’t due for release for another few weeks, it looks like it's shaping up to be another lackluster single-player experience, falling short on narrative and character development.

Far Cry New Dawn is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 15, 2019.