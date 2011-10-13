Toshiba 32UL863B review

The Toshiba Regza 32UL863B is an enticing proposition - a 32-inch Full HD LED TV with Toshiba's new Places smart TV portal, built-in Wi-Fi, full networking capabilities, 100Hz processing, Freeview HD tuner and in-depth picture calibration, all for as little as £400.

With those features and price tag, it should give sets such as Sony's KDL-32CX523 and Samung's UE32D5000 a run for their money.

The UL range is one of Toshiba's more affordable smart TV offerings, and the 32UL863B is the smallest model - there are 37-inch (37UL863B), 42-inch (42UL863B) and 46-inch (46UL863B) options available too.

Below it are the SL models, in identical sizes. These miss out on certain features, including built-in Wi-Fi and recording to a USB device. Above the UL series is Toshiba's VL range, in 42-inch and 47-inch flavours, which introduces Passive 3D technology to the feature set.

Where the Toshiba Regza 32UL863B may struggle on the shop shelves is its design. Once assembled on its desktop stand (which, as with last year's models, involves laying the TV down face-first - at least Toshiba tells you to do this on a soft material) the TV looks a little non-descript.

It's thin, but not drastically so, with an angular bezel adorned by some blink-and-you'll-miss-it silver side trim. The good news is that its styling should blend into wherever you choose to stick it. And for a TV that's aimed just as much at the bedroom and kitchen as the living room, that's important.

Build quality seems fine, and the glass-topped stand feels sturdy, too. Connections are good for this price point, with four HDMI inputs, an Ethernet jack and twin USB ports the key offerings. One of these can be used to record footage from the TV's Freeview HD tuner to a storage device, giving you basic time-shifting functionality without the need for a dedicated PVR.