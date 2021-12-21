Xiaomi 12 launch date is confirmed, and it's under a week away

Audio player loading…

Rumors regarding the Xiaomi 12 series launch have been doing the rounds for more than a month, but now we have a confirmed date and the new smartphone series will be debuting in China on December 28.

As reported by GizmoChina, Xiaomi has rolled out the launch event poster for the Xiaomi 12 series. It shows a picture of Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian promoting the series, but there's no other information has been revealed in the poster.

However, expectations are that the lineup will consist of three smartphones, including Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and a Xiaomi 12 Pro. It's thought there is both a Xiaomi 12 Ultra and a Xiaomi 12 Mini, but leaks suggest each will launch at a later date.

It's likely we'll have to wait a while for the Xiaomi 12 series to launch outside of China. For the Xiaomi Mi 11 series, the company revealed it in China during December 2020 and then brought it to other markets around the world in February 2021.

Previously, Xiaomi's founder, Lei Jun, was spotted using Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12X Pro for sharing share posts on Chinese social networking site Weibo.

All three variants of the smartphone series have already been listed on the certification sites like TENAA and 3C in China. These phones were spotted with model numbers 2201123C (Xiaomi 12), 2112123AC (Xiaomi 12X), and 2201122C (Xiaomi 12 Pro).

A Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Mini?

A few days ago, renders and key specifications of both Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Mini surfaced online.

Leaks are suggesting the Xiaomi 12 Mini could get a 100MP primary shooter in a quad rear camera setup with 20MP ultra wide angle shooter, 2x portrait sensor and a 5x optical zoom and a 4,700 mAh battery.

The device may get two RAM variants including 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra revealed that the device might get a 6.8-inch AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD Plus resolution. In addition, it could sport Harmon Kardon speakers for top-notch audio.

And what about the other phones?

The high-end variants of the series, including Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, are highly likely to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In Xiaomi 12X, we can expect to see a Snapdragon 870 processor coupled with 8GB RAM.

Xiaomi 12 and 12X may support 67W fast charging, and Xiaomi 12 Pro may support 120W fast charging.

Previous leaks mentioned that the Xiaomi 12 might get a curved display and a 120Hz refresh rate display with 2K resolution support. On the memory front, it will have 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

It is also suggested the device will feature a 192MP or a 200MP primary sensor. The other two variants of the series are expected to get a 50MP primary shooter with 5x periscope and an ultra-wide combo.

Expect to hear more details over the coming week as we await the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series