Xbox testing troll-blocking private messaging feature

A little trash talk here and there when you're online gaming can be an enjoyable part of a competitive atmosphere. But when it gets too personal, too aggressive or too offensive, it can kill the mood. As of today, Microsoft is addressing that on Xbox One with new content filters for private messages.

If you're an Xbox Insider, the latest build of the Xbox UI offers a new feature that lets you add varying degrees of content control to messages coming to your inbox.

Four filter levels are offered: 'friendly' (set as default for child accounts) vigorously checks for the slightest hint of offensive words or phrases and blocks them; 'medium' blocks words known for their discriminatory nature; 'mature' hides only words that are explicitly explicit; 'unfiltered' is the anything goes setting for potty mouths.

These settings can be tweaked for whether they're messages coming from known or unknown contacts too, like in message requests.

While currently limited to Xbox Insider users, the feature will roll out to all Xbox gamers, across console, PC and mobile, before the end of the year.