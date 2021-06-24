Xbox Series S restock: Box has Xbox Series S stock, including bundles

Looking for the latest Xbox Series S restock? Box.co.uk has Microsoft's more affordable Xbox Series S in stock, either on its own for £249.99, a bundle with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £279.99, and a bundle with an additional controller for £299.00.

You can also enter Box's Xbox Series X ballot. Simply register your chance to secure an Xbox Series X where lucky entrants will receive an invitation to purchase the console.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock continues to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at Box

Microsoft's more affordable Xbox Series S is available at Box for the list price of £249.99. Capable of 120fps and ray tracing, this is a next-gen console in everything but price.

Get access to hundreds of games Xbox Series S + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £279.99 at Box

Xbox Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller: £299 at Box

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

