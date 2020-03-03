Whoops – did Dell just accidentally reveal Intel’s 10th-gen desktop processors early?

Dell may have just accidentally revealed Intel’s 10th-generation Comet Lake desktop processors early, thanks to a YouTube video made to promote its new XPS Tower desktop PCs.

While we’ve seen 10th-generation Intel processors in laptops, we’ve not yet seen any desktop parts officially from Intel – though there have been plenty of rumors and leaks.

However, it seems like an official reveal of Intel 10th-generation Comet Lake desktop processors is coming very soon, with the video (which has now been taken down) stating that the desktop XPS Tower will come with 10th-generation Intel Core processors – which Intel hasn’t officially announced.

We don’t know much more about the 10th-generation Intel processor that will be included in the Dell XPS Tower, but rumors suggest there will be a number of chips released, including the Core i9-10900K and i7-10700K, along with i5 and i3 chips.

All the cores

According to Wccftech, a new benchmark leak suggests the Intel Core i9-10900K will be the flagship CPU for this year, and will feature 10 cores, 20 threads and a 125 TDP. It will apparently have a base clock of 3.7GHz and a boost of 5.1GHz.

Further benchmarks suggest the 10-core Intel Core i9-10900K will offer similar levels of performance to the 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 3900X.

With AMD recently eating into Intel’s CPU market share, the release of 10th-generation desktop processors will be crucial for Intel – but can it be happy that Dell has seemingly spoiled the surprise? Either way, we hope these CPUs live up to their promise.

Via Engadget