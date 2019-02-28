Voxi Drop to offer under 29s freebies with their mobile phone deals

Voxi by Vodafone is a mobile network which aims to give younger customers - ages 29 and under - a new way of paying for their smartphone with low monthly payments and unlimited social media data. The new offerings keep coming with a fresh service called Voxi Drop.

The Voxi network's new monthly system means customers will get a "drop" which, in the case of the first month, is a Time Out More card worth £29.99. Giving a bit more detail Voxi says that its customers will be in line to receive a range of gifts, from free prosecco and cocktails to upgrades and food offers in restaurants across the country.

Voxi is also giving away 40 pairs of tickets to see grime's very own Chip on March 6 in Oval Space, London. This is part of Voxi's Hot Sauce Tour – yup the network does that too. The tour will cover Manchester, Birmingham and London. This is all part of a collaboration with Amelia Dimoldenberg, famed for her hit YouTube channel Chicken Shop Date.

How can Voxi customers get their Drop reward? Simply login online to your Voxi account, hit the "Voxi Drop" icon and you'll have all the latest freebies and offers revealed. Voxi says the offers in the coming months will include food, fashion, music, entertainment and festivals.

You can see what Voxi offers, by heading directly to the website. There are reasonable rates on handset contracts and SIM only deals. But remember, you can only get them if you're aged 29 or under.