Vodafone customers can now get Amazon Prime Video for free

Vodafone has long been offering customers of its Red Entertainment plans free subscriptions to TV, sports or music services, and the selection has just got a little better, as the network has now added Amazon Prime Video as one of its options.

That means that if you’re a new or upgrading customer on a Red Entertainment plan you’ll be able to get two years of free access to Prime Video.

It’s worth noting too that you will be able to use your Prime Video subscription abroad in Vodafone’s 48 Roam-free destinations at no extra cost.

And if watching shows on your phone doesn’t sound much fun you’re in luck, as you can access Prime Video on pretty much any other device with a screen as well.

It’s also worth noting that if you do opt for Prime Video through Vodafone you’re not getting the rest of the Amazon Prime benefits, such as free delivery, that a full Amazon Prime subscription gets you.

Money to be saved

The video component on its own usually costs £5.99 per month though, so if that’s all you're interested in then grabbing it on Vodafone could be a great way to save money while enjoying shows like The Grand Tour and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Other Red Entertainment options include Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV and Now TV Entertainment passes, though note that you can only choose one of these services.

And with a usual price of £9.99 per month, Spotify Premium is the service you can make the biggest saving by opting for if you would otherwise be paying for it.