Unmissable SIM only deal: unlimited data for an effective £6 a month

Unlimited data is the dream for avid gamers and bingers, but it'll usually set you back a fair amount each month on top of any potential handset costs. That is, until Affordable Mobiles introduced its fantastic cashback SIM only deal.

Secure one of Three's big data SIM only offerings and get unlimited everything for an effective £6 a month after cashback.

While you're paying £18 a month, you can redeem a total of £144 in cashback across the 12-month contract, effectively getting your costs down to just £6.

Ridiculously good value for money, this also lands you a 5G-ready SIM with Three for a compatible smartphone, meaning you could make the perfect match with one of our 5G phone deals. Alternatively, keep the value down with best mobile phone deals and keep scrolling to get this SIM only saving in full.

Bargain unlimited data SIM only deals:

Three SIM: at Affordable Mobiles | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £18 per month + £144 cashback by redemption

This is arguably one of the best SIM plans we've seen in a very long time. You pay just £18 a month for completely unlimited data, calls and texts on Three. And while that alone is great, it gets even better. Affordable Mobiles will also offer you £144 in cashback, effectively bringing your costs down to just £6! That's in-line with some of the cheapest SIM plans on the market...but for a 5G unlimited data SIM.

A non-cashback alternative unlimited data SIM:

Three SIM | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Rather not get caught up in cashback? If you go directly through the Three website, you can get the same plan for £2 a month less, at just £16. While that is cheaper than the above on a monthly basis, it's overall price is going to be a lot more thanks to the lack of cashback.

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding.