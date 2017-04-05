Twitch now sells the games you're probably streaming already

Because being one of the world's biggest streaming platforms isn't enough for Twitch, the purple-tinted website now wants to take the next logical step: selling games.

Twitch is now officially a digital games distributor, allowing viewers to purchase games directly through their web browser or Twitch desktop app.

Twitch's library is dwarfed by other gaming e-shops such as Steam, GOG, or Humble, with just barely over 50 games available for purchase. However, it makes up for the limited number with a selection of games tailored perfectly to the platform.

Several fit-for-a-wide-audience titles are on sale, such as several of Telltale's episodic series, the recently released Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and all three Jackbox Party Packs — the latter being excellent party games actively designed with streaming in mind.

Getting a little Twitchy

Some games will need additional elements to play, such as the UPlay client for Ubisoft-branded games or a linked account for online-heavy games like Warframe, but otherwise the process works similar to buying a game from any other digital storefront.

Twitch is also offering extra incentives to players who flock to the Amazon-owned service. Purchases of $4.99 or more qualify users for a Twitch Crate — a random loot box that holds customizable emotes, badges, and other goodies.

Twitch is also adding another carrot to entice buying its games: sweepstakes.

From now until May 1, each Twitch Crate gives users a chance to win a selection of prizes fit for any streamer (or fan of one) from a new keyboard, mouse, or headset all the way to a top-shelf kit of everything one needs to broadcast games in style.

Currently, Twitch only accepts US currency for games sold through its service, but tells The Verge that more ways to pay will be added in the near future.