This unlimited data SIM only deal from Three is the best choice pre-Black Friday

Almost an entire year ago on the last Black Friday, Three dropped a SIM plan that blew everything else out of the water. Now with roughly a month left until the next Black Friday...this SIM remains the best option on the market.

While other SIM only deals have come around, occasionally beating this option for value or price, Three has consistently spent an entire year offering unlimited data for just £18 a month.

That significantly undercuts all the other unlimited data SIM only deals on the market and even a number of other plans with less data.

Of course, Black Friday SIM only deals could come around in the next month and bring even more value to the table, but, for now, Three is holding the crown for best value.

Unlimited data SIM only deals from Three:

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

This is, and has been for a while, the best SIM only plan on the market. Coming in at just £18 a month, it undercuts the other big names like Virgin, EE and Vodafone significantly in price. For unlimited data, calls and texts, you are paying just £18 a month.

View Deal

Check out the best SIM-free phone deals to combine with these offers

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you and use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding