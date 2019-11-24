This cheap iPad Pro Black Friday deal is back - but it won't be around for long

Update: The 64GB iPad Pro 10.5 has sold out again, this time from Currys, and at the moment it doesn't seem like there are any Black Friday deals on this smaller variant. Some of the bigger storage models are still available on sale though, and most people will prefer 256GB or 512GB over the smaller 64GB anyway, so this shouldn't be much of a problem.

If you were waiting for Black Friday 2019 to pick up a great iPad deal, you're in luck, as both Amazon and Currys have slashed the price of the previous generation of Apple's premium tablets, the iPad Pro 10.5.

However, these deals are proving extremely popular and the cheapest iPad Pro deal here is now sold out at both retailers. You can still find deals below on the 256GB and 512GB models, but if you've got your eye on the slate you should know these prices won't be available for much longer.

Since 2017, the iPad Pro 10.5 has aged particularly well, and it's almost as impressive as many new iPads today, which often cost a bit more. It's also compatible with the latest iPadOS software ensuring you have all the latest security patches and features.

The newer iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 are also on sale, so if you're looking for a newer premium tablet, this fantastic Black Friday iPad Pro deal might be more up your street.

The Amazon Black Friday deals and Currys Black Friday deals originally slashed the cost of the 64GB version of the device, but the 256GB and 512GB models see a price drop too. All storage sizes have been at least £100 off already this Black Friday, but some are as much as £172 cheaper.

These great iPad Pro 10.5 deals are available across all color variants. If one colour is sold out, there may still be stock left of the others - so make sure you're checking all variants before giving up.

It's back, but probably not for long. After initially selling out of all colours of the 64GB iPad Pro 10.5, the Currys website is now saying it has some stock of the pink (Rose Gold) model.

We don't know how long this will last, so you'll need to act fast if this is what you've had your eye on.

iPad Pro 10.5 256GB Black Friday deals

Still available!

iPad Pro 10.5 256GB: £599 £448.99 at Amazon

Save £150 on this great iPad with plenty of storage space. It's got a beautiful screen, a fairly easy-to-manage form factor (as iPad Pros go), and great audio for a tablet, so if you're on the hunt for a new iPad and need quite a bit of storage, this is the device for you.

iPad Pro 10.5 256GB: £599 £449 at Currys

iPad Pro 10.5 512GB Black Friday deals

Still available!

iPad Pro 10.5 512GB: £749 £499 at Currys

There's a whopping £250 off the top-spec iPad Pro 10.5, which boasts a mammoth 512GB of storage - you'll struggle to use all that. Again, you have four colours to choose from and while all are available at time of writing, we do expect them to sell out.

iPad Pro 10.5 64GB Black Friday deals

DEAL ENDED: iPad Pro 10.5 64GB (Pink): £499 £399 at Currys

The iPad Pro 10.5 was back in stock in the Rose Gold (pink) version only. This deal sells out very quickly!

Not in the UK? Fear not, as we're constantly searching the web for the best iPad Pro 10.5 prices, and you can see them below.

