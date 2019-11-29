This saving on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is storming Black Friday

New 16-inch MacBook Pro Black Friday deals in the US and UK are cutting the price of the latest Pro instalment in time for the weekend. We rarely see discounts on Apple products this young out the gate, so if you've been eyeing up Apple's latest luxury laptop you'll want to jump on these fantastic prices before they disappear.

Don't think you have to settle on an older MacBook model for a great Black Friday deal this year. This 16-inch MacBook Pro was only released to the public this month, which means you're getting fantastic savings on Apple's most up to date hardware. While it's certainly not cheap, Black Friday can take the edge off a seriously high-performance laptop this weekend.

There are massive specs on offer here, all working together to deliver blisteringly fast speeds even down to its most humble configuration (if you can call a 6-core 9th gen i9 processor humble). Keeping all that power in place is a larger than usual 16-inch shell also sporting an improved Retina display. You're also getting the largest battery capacity of any MacBook ever released - and from the configurations on offer, it sounds like it needs it.

You'll find around $200 / £120 off this luxury laptop below, but if you're curious about other MacBook Black Friday deals, we've been rounding them up all weekend to bring you the best sales.

US MacBook Pro 16-inch deals for Black Friday

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB | $2,399.99 $2,199.99 at B&H

Save $200 on the latest MacBook Pro. This 16-inch model is barely out of its release window and is already getting amazing discounts at B&H this Black Friday. This model comes with a 512GB SSD, six-core 9th generation i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB| $2,799.99 $2,599.99 at B&H

This massive 1TB version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is certainly not the biggest available today, but it's probably the biggest many would consider shelling out for. This configuration offers an eight-core 9th generation i9 processor, 16GB RAM and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics. View Deal

UK MacBook Pro 16-inch deals for Black Friday

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) 512GB | £2,300 £2,179 at BT

The latest MacBook Pro to hit store shelves offers some pretty eye-watering configurations. Thanks to this rare deal from BT, you can pick up a relatively affordable version of the 16-inch MacBook for £120 off this Black Friday.

