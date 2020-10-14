This massive 12TB Xbox One hard drive deal is perfect for Game Pass subscribers

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will know that with so many great games to download, storage space can soon become an issue. It’s handy, then, that this WD Black 12TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox One is now on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day.

For just £194.99 (that’s a saving of £105), you could feasibly download almost every game from the Xbox Game Pass library and still be left with room to spare. With speeds of up to 250 MB/s and rated at 72000rpm with active cooling technology, this colossal hard drive performs better than the Xbox One’s internal drive, so load speeds should see a slight reduction.

If you’ve yet to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, the WD Black 12TB D10 Game Drive comes with a 3-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to sweeten the deal. Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to over 100 games on Xbox and PC, Xbox Live Gold membership and cloud gaming on Android phones so you can play wherever you are.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

WD Black 12TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox One deal:

WD Black 12TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox One: £266.25 £194.99 at Amazon

Capable of storing up to 300 Xbox One games, this massive drive is ideal for Xbox Game Pass owners who want to sample everything on offer. If you're not already a subscriber, you get three months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as part of this deal. View Deal

With the size of games growing larger all the time (we’re looking at you Call of Duty: Modern Warfare), having 12TB of storage on hand means you’ll never need to doubt about downloading something ever again. Don’t miss this Prime Day deal, then, as it’s unlikely to hang around long.

More WD Black deals

Looking for more WD Black hard drive deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.