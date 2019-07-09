This Garmin Forerunner 45 deal gets you a free fitness tracker for your kids

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is one of the company's latest running watches, so it's unlikely we'll see it discounted over Amazon Prime Day and the surrounding sales, but this latest deal gives you an unexpected freebie.

But if you're looking to buy a Forerunner 45, you can now get it with a free Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 children's fitness tracker alongside.

That's a totally free fitness tracker to give a child that's close to you in your life, and there's no strings attached. These are normally worth around £79.99, so it's quite a solid deal considering the Forerunner 45 watch sits at the normal £169 selling price.

(Image credit: Garmin) Garmin Forerunner 45 and Vivofit Jr 2 bundle - was £248.99, now £169

The Forerunner 45 is an affordable running watch from Garmin that was only released in the last few months. It comes with a variety of fitness tracking features, and this particular deal allows you to get a children's fitness band too.View Deal

The Forerunner 45 is a solid running watch if you don't want to spend the extra on products like the Forerunner 945 or Fenix 5 series. It comes with a solid heart rate tracker, water-resistant design, GPS onboard and a battery life that should last around a week.

The Vivofit Jr 2 isn't the latest fitness tracker for kids from the company, but it's still a solid choice for those who want to be able to grab something to allow your child to start monitoring their step count.

Design choices for the Vivofit Jr 2 include some themed around Disney and Star Wars, which often mean these are a must-have for any child who wants to get their first watch.