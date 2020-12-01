These top 6 best mobile phone deals of Cyber Monday are still going strong

What mobile phone deal have you been are you seeking in the 2020 sales season? The best price on the brand new iPhone 12? A marked down iPhone 11? The best ever Samsung S20 deal? A new SIM for your trusty old handset? Whatever you require, there are still tonnes of great Cyber Monday phone deals around to reap - even though the day itself is now over.
Whether it's Apple or Android you lean towards, mobile phone deals have been one of the big winners this sales silly season. All the flagship phones above have seen tempting discounts, in addition to the still-new Google Pixel 5. And if you like the idea of adding a free Nintendo Switch to your phone deal, somehow you're even covered there, too!
Of all the thousands (literally) of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that you can still choose from in the UK, we've picked out a handful that have towered over the rest. But as you'll probably appreciate at this time of year, we have no real idea how much longer they'll be available.
1. Cyber Monday phone deals: iPhone 12
iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts |
£49.99 £19.99 upfront with code TR30 | £44 per month
Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Cyber Monday weekend, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.
View Deal
2. Cyber Monday phone deals: Samsung S20
Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month
This is a fantastic S20 deal, somehow costing less than the Samsung S20 SIM-free RRP. After you pay £119.99 upfront, you're left with monthly bills of just £30 a month. At that price, you're getting 45GB of data on the O2 network - a pretty impressive data cap for the price.
View Deal
3. Cyber Monday phone deals: Google Pixel 5
EXCLUSIVE Google Pixel 5 128GB: from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
An affordable monthly rate, a boatload of data that should more than do the job month-to-month, and a TechRadar exclusive discount code that brings your upfront cost down from £115 to just £90. What could be better? Oh, the fantastic Pixel 5 handset, too.
View Deal
4. Cyber Monday phone deals: iPhone SE
EXCLUSIVE iPhone SE: at Fonehouse | EE | 24 months | £20 upfront (use code TRBF79) | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month
There is absolutely no beating this iPhone SE deal (as long as you don't need much data). It costs just £20 a month and when you use the code TRBF79 you'll save £79 upfront, leaving you paying just £20 at the start. That price gets you 2GB, or pay an extra quid a month for 4GB.
View Deal
5. Cyber Monday phone deals: Free Nintendo Switch
Oppo A72: at EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm + free Nintendo Switch
Already an excellent, mid-range handset that has the design and battery life of a premium smartphone, partner the Oppo A72 with this ridiculously good tariff and free Nintendo Switch and you're onto a real Black Friday winner. For many 10GB of data is more than enough, all for just £29 a month.
View Deal
6. Cyber Monday phone deals: SIM only
SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month
Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three this Cyber Monday. This is not only the cheapest unlimited 5G plan but also cheaper than a number of other SIM only deals with smaller data caps.
View Deal
