These top 6 best mobile phone deals of Cyber Monday are still going strong

What mobile phone deal have you been are you seeking in the 2020 sales season? The best price on the brand new iPhone 12? A marked down iPhone 11? The best ever Samsung S20 deal? A new SIM for your trusty old handset? Whatever you require, there are still tonnes of great Cyber Monday phone deals around to reap - even though the day itself is now over.

Whether it's Apple or Android you lean towards, mobile phone deals have been one of the big winners this sales silly season. All the flagship phones above have seen tempting discounts, in addition to the still-new Google Pixel 5. And if you like the idea of adding a free Nintendo Switch to your phone deal, somehow you're even covered there, too!

Of all the thousands (literally) of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that you can still choose from in the UK, we've picked out a handful that have towered over the rest. But as you'll probably appreciate at this time of year, we have no real idea how much longer they'll be available.

1. Cyber Monday phone deals: iPhone 12

BEST IPHONE 12 DEAL in the uk iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49.99 £19.99 upfront with code TR30 | £44 per month

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Cyber Monday weekend, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.

2. Cyber Monday phone deals: Samsung S20

3. Cyber Monday phone deals: Google Pixel 5

4. Cyber Monday phone deals: iPhone SE

5. Cyber Monday phone deals: Free Nintendo Switch

6. Cyber Monday phone deals: SIM only