These Lego Star Wars Prime Day deals include the cheapest-ever Tie Fighter

As with every sales season, Amazon Prime Day has brought loads of Lego deals, including a few key Lego Star Wars discounts that we've hunted down for you.

That's no big surprise, and we saw plenty of Star Wars kits discounted over Black Friday last year. While Prime Day this year doesn't have the same huge number of sets discounted, what we lose in quantity we gain in quality.

There are great savings available on these Lego Star Wars deals, including some new-low prices on popular sets. So if you're a Star Wars fan this is a great opportunity to save some cash.

Today's best Lego Star Wars deals on Prime Day

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: at Amazon | £69.99 £46.99

Fans of Star Wars' newest TV show will likely love this buildable figure of The Child, or Baby Yoda. This isn't actually the lowest price the figure has sold for on Amazon by a tiny hair, but it's still a hearty discount.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter: at Amazon | £34.99 £22.99

This is a classic Star Wars ship, and with a £12 discount you can get it for a very fair price. This is £7 cheaper than we've ever seen the Tie Fighter sold for - this version of it, at least - making this perfect as a gift or treat for yourself.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Luke's X-Wing Fighter: at Amazon | £44.99 £29.99

You can save £15 on this classic fighter, which comes with some minifigures of the biggest characters from the series (and someone called General Dodonna). Like lots of the Lego Star Wars discounts, this is a new low price on the set.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle: at Amazon | £69.99 £45.99

This Star Wars set based on the original trilogy is available for a juicy £24 off, which is a fair saving since you're getting a popular starship, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker all together. This is the first time this set has sold for less than £60.

View Deal

Most of these Lego Star Wars deals are on starships, with three of the most recognizable vehicles from the original trilogy getting some pretty hearty price cuts.

Quite a big surprise is the discount on Baby Yoda - we've seen this kit reduced quite a few times, including during Black Friday last year, so the fact the set is getting a new low price is important. If you've been holding out on buying the kit, this might be the motivation you need to get it.

Compared to some Lego ranges, there aren't a huge number of Lego Star Wars deals - Technic and City both have way more - but Black Friday brought loads, so there's some balance here.

More Lego Star Wars deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Lego Star Wars sets from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals