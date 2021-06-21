Star Wars Lego Prime Day deals include the cheapest Tie Fighters and X-Wings

There are plenty of fantastic Amazon Prime Day deals this year, and some of the best are on Lego Star Wars sets - like a good bounty hunter, we've hunted down the top savings for you.
We're not completely surprised by the slew of Prime Day Lego deals, since Black Friday last year brought plenty, but Prime Day is a bit different. We say this because, while the Black Friday discounts reduced the price of a huge number of kits, Prime Day cuts affect fewer sets, but knock loads more money off them.
There are great savings available on these Lego Star Wars deals, including some new-low prices on popular sets. So if you're a Star Wars fan this is a great opportunity to save some cash.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to find Prime Day deals in your region.)
Today's best Lego Star Wars deals on Prime Day in the US
Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest: at Amazon |
$129.99 $77.99
This is a pretty great deal - the Razor Crest from the Mandalorian is available for over $50, bringing it to a new low price. This set sold out almost immediately over Black Friday, so if you're keen to pick it up for yourself, we'd recommend acting fast.
View Deal
Lego Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Resistance A-Wing: at Amazon |
$29.99 $18.99
If you're looking for an easy gift in the Prime Day Lego deals, we'd recommend this one, as it's lovely and affordable. This is a new low price for the kit, based on the most recent Rise of Skywalker Star Wars movie.
View Deal
Lego Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter: at Amazon |
$39.99 $31.99
This modest $8 saving on the classic Lego Star Wars Tie Fighter model has actually been available for quite a while now, but if you're only shopping for sets now, you might have missed it. Plus, this is the lowest price we've seen for the set.
View Deal
Lego Star Wars Luke's X-Wing Fighter: at Amazon |
$49.99 $39.99
Like the Tie Fighter mentioned above, this isn't a brand-new deal, but it's still the lowest price we've seen on this set. You can recreate the classic X-Wing from the original series with $10 off.
View Deal
Today's best Lego Star Wars deals on Prime Day in the UK
Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: at Amazon |
£69.99 £46.99
Fans of Star Wars' newest TV show will likely love this buildable figure of The Child, or Baby Yoda. This isn't actually the lowest price the figure has sold for on Amazon by a tiny hair, but it's still a hearty discount.
View Deal
Lego Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter: at Amazon |
£34.99 £22.99
This is a classic Star Wars ship, and with a £12 discount you can get it for a very fair price. This is £7 cheaper than we've ever seen the Tie Fighter sold for - this version of it, at least - making this perfect as a gift or treat for yourself.
View Deal
Lego Star Wars Luke's X-Wing Fighter: at Amazon |
£44.99 £29.99
You can save £15 on this classic fighter, which comes with some minifigures of the biggest characters from the series (and someone called General Dodonna). Like lots of the Lego Star Wars discounts, this is a new low price on the set.
View Deal
Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle: at Amazon |
£69.99 £45.99
This Star Wars set based on the original trilogy is available for a juicy £24 off, which is a fair saving since you're getting a popular starship, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker all together. This is the first time this set has sold for less than £60.
View Deal
Most of these Lego Star Wars deals are on starships, with three of the most recognizable vehicles from the original trilogy getting some pretty hearty price cuts.
Quite a big surprise is the discount on Baby Yoda - we've seen this kit reduced quite a few times, including during Black Friday last year, so the fact the set is getting a new low price is important. If you've been holding out on buying the kit, this might be the motivation you need to get it.
Compared to some Lego ranges, there aren't a huge number of Lego Star Wars deals - Technic and City both have way more - but Black Friday brought loads, so there's some balance here.
More Lego Star Wars deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Lego Star Wars sets from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Echo devices: now starting from £9.99
- Amazon Echo Dot:
£49.99£24.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019):
£79.99£39.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet:
£89.99£39.99 at Amazon
- Audible Premium Plus: Prime members get 3 months for 99p
- Blink Mini security camera: now just £21.99 for Prime members
- Deals under £15: save on games, smart home, fashion and more
- Fashion: big savings on Amazon brands starting at under £5
- Headphones: Jabra headphones from £69
- Kitchen: Dolce Gusto coffee machines from £59 and more
- Laptops: cheap PCs starting at just £199
- MacBook Air M1: £100 off at Amazon - now £899
- PC games: EA titles including The Sims 4 from £7.49
- Prime Video: channel add-ons 99p for three months
- PS5: Demon's Souls, Immortals and more discounted now
- Smart home: Ring Video Doorbell from £35
- Smartwatches: Fitbit Charge 4 now £99
- TVs: 4K smart TVs from £298