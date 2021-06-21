Star Wars Lego Prime Day deals include the cheapest Tie Fighters and X-Wings

There are plenty of fantastic Amazon Prime Day deals this year, and some of the best are on Lego Star Wars sets - like a good bounty hunter, we've hunted down the top savings for you.

We're not completely surprised by the slew of Prime Day Lego deals, since Black Friday last year brought plenty, but Prime Day is a bit different. We say this because, while the Black Friday discounts reduced the price of a huge number of kits, Prime Day cuts affect fewer sets, but knock loads more money off them.

There are great savings available on these Lego Star Wars deals, including some new-low prices on popular sets. So if you're a Star Wars fan this is a great opportunity to save some cash.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to find Prime Day deals in your region.)

Today's best Lego Star Wars deals on Prime Day in the US

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest: at Amazon | $129.99 $77.99

This is a pretty great deal - the Razor Crest from the Mandalorian is available for over $50, bringing it to a new low price. This set sold out almost immediately over Black Friday, so if you're keen to pick it up for yourself, we'd recommend acting fast.



View Deal

Lego Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Resistance A-Wing: at Amazon | $29.99 $18.99

If you're looking for an easy gift in the Prime Day Lego deals, we'd recommend this one, as it's lovely and affordable. This is a new low price for the kit, based on the most recent Rise of Skywalker Star Wars movie.



View Deal

Lego Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter: at Amazon | $39.99 $31.99

This modest $8 saving on the classic Lego Star Wars Tie Fighter model has actually been available for quite a while now, but if you're only shopping for sets now, you might have missed it. Plus, this is the lowest price we've seen for the set.



View Deal

Lego Star Wars Luke's X-Wing Fighter: at Amazon | $49.99 $39.99

Like the Tie Fighter mentioned above, this isn't a brand-new deal, but it's still the lowest price we've seen on this set. You can recreate the classic X-Wing from the original series with $10 off.

View Deal

Today's best Lego Star Wars deals on Prime Day in the UK

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: at Amazon | £69.99 £46.99

Fans of Star Wars' newest TV show will likely love this buildable figure of The Child, or Baby Yoda. This isn't actually the lowest price the figure has sold for on Amazon by a tiny hair, but it's still a hearty discount.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter: at Amazon | £34.99 £22.99

This is a classic Star Wars ship, and with a £12 discount you can get it for a very fair price. This is £7 cheaper than we've ever seen the Tie Fighter sold for - this version of it, at least - making this perfect as a gift or treat for yourself.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Luke's X-Wing Fighter: at Amazon | £44.99 £29.99

You can save £15 on this classic fighter, which comes with some minifigures of the biggest characters from the series (and someone called General Dodonna). Like lots of the Lego Star Wars discounts, this is a new low price on the set.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle: at Amazon | £69.99 £45.99

This Star Wars set based on the original trilogy is available for a juicy £24 off, which is a fair saving since you're getting a popular starship, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker all together. This is the first time this set has sold for less than £60.

View Deal

Most of these Lego Star Wars deals are on starships, with three of the most recognizable vehicles from the original trilogy getting some pretty hearty price cuts.

Quite a big surprise is the discount on Baby Yoda - we've seen this kit reduced quite a few times, including during Black Friday last year, so the fact the set is getting a new low price is important. If you've been holding out on buying the kit, this might be the motivation you need to get it.

Compared to some Lego ranges, there aren't a huge number of Lego Star Wars deals - Technic and City both have way more - but Black Friday brought loads, so there's some balance here.

More Lego Star Wars deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Lego Star Wars sets from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals