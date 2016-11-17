These 7 PC build fails will make you appreciate your rig even more

Look, despite being PC gamers, not all of us have gaming rigs that we’re immensely proud of. At least not proud enough to show them off on Instagram.
Even yours truly, an editor on a technology outlet, no less, has a that, well, “gets the job done” – the thing we all say when we know our rig is not social media material. But, fret not! For there is always the vicarious joy in looking at things worse off than you and yours.
Behold, some of the worst (and hilarious) examples of PC build botches and computer neglect that should put you right back in a good mood after seeing the latest 100% custom, dual- build on Reddit.
“Do you think it needs one more? I mean, we are going to be running two Tita – what do you mean we don’t have room for the Titans? You told me we needed ‘serious cooling!’”
For when no amount of fans will keep your rig’s monstrous power in check. Wait, is that an HP Pavilion?
Sure, the 3TB hard drive is a fine addition … to the three disks he already has. I mean, how much por – never mind. Anyway, he might have a bigger problem than a lack of SATA ports: how the hell does he know where each SATA cord even goes?
Man, you just gotta feel for this sad sack. But seriously, how did they attempt to install the processor in the first place – with a hammer?
One can at least appreciate the technical prowess and, we dare say, artistry with which this processor cooling fan was installed in the completely wrong place.
TMW you have very strong fears of looking at this when it’s time to fix mom and dad’s PC back home again.
TMW you have very strong fears of looking at this when it’s time to fix your anthropomorphic dog Brian’s PC again.
