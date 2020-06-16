The Surface Laptop 4 may be rocking AMD Ryzen 4000 silicon

A leaked 3DMark score for an anonymous Microsoft device appears to indicate that the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 may be getting an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U CPU.

Hardware leaker TUM_APISAK posted an image to Twitter that shows the results of a 3DMark benchmark using an AMD 4800U processor that lists Microsoft as the vendor, raising speculation that the device in question might be an upcoming Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

(Image credit: @Lum_Apisak)

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 was the first Surface product to feature AMD's Ryzen 7 3780U and Ryzen 5 3580U CPUs, which were modified versions of the Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 3500U, respectively. And since Microsoft's Surface products have sold very well, it's likely that Microsoft will stick with what's working and go with AMD again.

Even though it hasn't been announced yet, a Surface Laptop 4 is certainly on its way, likely releasing in the latter half of 2020. If the Surface Laptop 4 does get an upgrade to the Ryzen 7 4800U, it will double the number of cores and threads of the Surface 3 laptop, from 4 cores and 8 threads to 8 cores and 16 threads.

As we get closer to a possible announcement, we'll likely hear more about what other hardware upgrades its packing, but so far it's looking like a major upgrade over its predecessor.