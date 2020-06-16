The Surface Laptop 4 may be rocking AMD Ryzen 4000 silicon

A leaked 3DMark score for an anonymous Microsoft device appears to indicate that the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 may be getting an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U CPU.
Hardware leaker TUM_APISAK posted an image to Twitter that shows the results of a 3DMark benchmark using an AMD 4800U processor that lists Microsoft as the vendor, raising speculation that the device in question might be an upcoming Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 was the first Surface product to feature AMD's Ryzen 7 3780U and Ryzen 5 3580U CPUs, which were modified versions of the Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 3500U, respectively. And since Microsoft's Surface products have sold very well, it's likely that Microsoft will stick with what's working and go with AMD again.
Even though it hasn't been announced yet, a Surface Laptop 4 is certainly on its way, likely releasing in the latter half of 2020. If the Surface Laptop 4 does get an upgrade to the Ryzen 7 4800U, it will double the number of cores and threads of the Surface 3 laptop, from 4 cores and 8 threads to 8 cores and 16 threads.
As we get closer to a possible announcement, we'll likely hear more about what other hardware upgrades its packing, but so far it's looking like a major upgrade over its predecessor.
