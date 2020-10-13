The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones are cheaper than ever

If you're looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones this Amazon Prime Day, check out these fantastic Sennheiser headphones deals, one of which sees the price of the Momentum 3 Wireless slashed to just £259.

Costing £339 at launch, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancelling headphones, representing a massive saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Meanwhile, the Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones have been slashed from £179.99 to just £94.99 this Prime Day, cutting the price by almost 50%. While Amazon discounted these over-ear headphones to £89 last year, this Prime Day price is still well worth considering.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £339 £259 at Amazon

These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. With Bluetooth 5 and smart pause functions, you can get these premium cans in black or white, with a huge saving of £69.

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones: £179.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Looking for something a little cheaper? These Sennheiser headphones come in a black design exclusive to Amazon, and boast an open-back design for a wide, natural soundstage that will appeal to audiophiles.View Deal

Not sure which headphones are right for you? Well, if you're looking to use your headphones on the go, we'd recommend the Momentum 3 Wireless.

That's because they boast a sophisticated, well-balanced soundstage, Bluetooth connectivity, and active noise cancellation to block out the sound of your environment.

The HD 599 are better suited to at-home analytical listening sessions, due to their open-back design that allows the sound of your music to pass through the headphones – while this style does generate a wide soundstage, it could get a little annoying for people nearby. These cans are also wired only, so you can plug them into your smartphone, tablet, or home entertainment system via the 3.5mm and 6.5mm plugs.

