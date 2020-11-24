The Intel Core i9-10850K at just $434 is the Black Friday CPU deal to beat

The Intel Core i9-10850K isn't quite as good as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, but if you can find a deal on it, it quickly retains its status as a top-end processor for gaming. And, with this early Black Friday CPU deal, that's exactly what we're getting.

Right now, you can pick up the Intel Core i9-10850K for just $434 by using promo code 23BKFCYM88, making this 10-core, 20-thread processor more than $100 cheaper than the Ryzen 9 5900X – not that you'll be able to buy that AMD CPU right now anyways.

Intel Core i9-10850K: $484 $434 at Newegg with Promo code 23BKFCYM88

Say all you want about how far Intel has fallen over the last few years, the Intel Core i9-10850K is still an absolute behemoth when it comes to gaming. And, at just $434 with promo code 23BKFCYM88 it's well worth the investment. View Deal

The Intel Core i9-10850K is basically the same as the Intel Core i9-10900K, with a slightly lower max boost clock – down to 5.2GHz from 5.3GHz. That's definitely not enough to make a major difference, and that clock speed is still more than enough to keep you ahead of whatever your games are throwing at you.

When you combine that high clock speed with the 10 cores and 20 threads, this processor is also pretty great in creative workloads, too. No matter what kind of task you're throwing at it, you'll come out ahead.

The only thing that would kind of suck about adopting an Intel system in 2020 is the lack of PCIe 4.0 compatibility. However, if you're primarily interested in PC gaming, it's not going to make much of a difference right now, and the 11th-gen Rocket Lake processors will be backwards-compatible with Z490 and will support the new PCI interface, so you can always upgrade if you want.

And, if the 10850K is a bit rich for your blood, you can also get a great deal on the Intel Core i7-10700K, which is still a gaming beast.

Intel Core i7-10700K: $384 $359 with Promo Code TENFFCLA387K at Newegg

The Intel Core i7-10700K is an 8-core, 16-thread gaming monster, and is perfect for any high-end gaming build. And, ahead of Black Friday, you can pick it up for just $359 with promo code TENFFCLA387K at Newegg.View Deal

