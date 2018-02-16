The GammaNow app earns you rewards in Overwatch when you’re not using your processor

A new app is offering PC gamers the chance to put their CPU to good use when it would otherwise be idling, effectively selling spare processor power in exchange for in-game rewards in the likes of Overwatch.

Aura has launched the GammaNow app (though it’s still in beta), which when installed on a PC will use the processor – only when it’s not otherwise occupied – to contribute to the Aura Network (a fresh blockchain effort going up against Ethereum).

In exchange for this CPU usage, the user gets GammaPoints which can be traded for in-game credits or skins and other extras in games such as Overwatch, Hearthstone, and League of Legends. And also potentially discounts on hardware and e-sports tickets.

Investors in the project include Mark Pincus, founder of Zynga, and Kai Huang who co-founded RedOctane, the outfit responsible for Guitar Hero.

Miner malfunction

Huang commented: “Ironically, my son installed a malware infested cryptocurrency miner on my work computer the same day that GammaNow came across my desk.

“Not only did I now have first-hand experience with the need for a project like GammaNow, but I was incredibly eager to get involved because GammaNow combines two of today's most active communities – gaming and crypto – in a smart way that can create the next big thing.”

Indeed, no one can have failed to notice the rise of rogue cryptocurrency mining scripts on websites in recent times, and it’s good to see some legitimate schemes allowing you to engage your CPU in a manner which generates a reward.

If you fancy partaking, you can grab the GammaNow app here, but remember, as mentioned it’s still in beta form.