The best iPhone XR cases: our guide to protecting your phone

When the iPhone XR launched in 2018, its defining feature was that – despite a still quite hefty price - it was the ‘cheap’ iPhone. Since then, it has proved to be the most popular of Apple’s current offerings, likely in part due to the array of attractive color options offered.

But, as with any big handset, the XR is a slippery beast, with its airplane-grade aluminum construction lending itself well to reaching terminal velocity on its way to the floor following an impromptu slip.

Most then will want to snuggle their expensive purchase in a case, and luckily there is a fine array of choices available. Read on for our top picks for the best iPhone XR cases.

1. Mous Limitless 2.0 iPhone XR case

While many cases are simply plastic covers, some go the extra mile to make a positive first impression - enter the Mous Limitless 2.0 iPhone XR case. This is a rugged option which offers a number of differently styled back panels. These range from ‘real shell’ to leather, however we particularly like the bamboo one.

Containing a number of air-cushion technologies aiming to protect from impacts, this is a solid and functional cover available from Amazon in both the US and the UK at a very reasonable price.

2. OtterBox Defender for iPhone XR

OtterBox is a veteran case manufacturer which has built a name for itself for its protective designs. Of its various ranges, the Defender series is the last word in toughness, so if this is your top priority then look no further.

Featuring a complex lock-together system of assembly, the end result feels almost like it could survive a blast from weapons-grade explosives, so it should certainly be able to protect your iPhone from daily life.

But this much protection doesn’t come cheap, or without aesthetic compromise. This is a premium option which also has the grace of a brick. It will make your chunky phone significantly heavier - though for many this is a price well worth paying for peace of mind. It’s available directly from OtterBox.

3. Speck CandyShell iPhone XR case

More isn’t always better. This is certainly true when it comes to price, and there are times too - whether for a night out or otherwise - that a huge chunkster of a case isn’t the best choice - the pockets on skinny jeans already struggle with the iPhone XR naked.

Enter the Speck CandyShell case. Made of a thin and light but durable polycarbonate, this also comes in an assortment of different colors, whether to match your iPhone or otherwise.

All of this for a relatively modest outlay makes the Speck CandyShell a strong choice for those not too keen on flash but who want something distinctive nonetheless. You can grab this from Amazon in the US and the UK.

4. Olixar ArmaRing iPhone XR case

It is common knowledge that, while phones in general are becoming bigger by the year, the human hand is not. With time it is becoming increasingly difficult to hang on to the surfboard-sized monstrosities we fondle on a daily basis.

If this is a regular problem for you, Olixar has your number. The ArmaRing comes with the full suite of protection usually offered by cases, with the added bonus of a ‘PopSocket’-like contraption built into the rear.

As well as functioning as an impromptu kickstand, this allows an index finger to be wrapped around the back of the device and act as an anchor to prevent any slippage or drops. It's available directly from Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk.

5. Apple iPhone XR clear case

If you absolutely must have a first-party case, here it is. The only Apple-brand case for the iPhone XR on the company site (aside from the expensive battery case, that is), this clear case does what it says on the tin: protects your phone without covering up its sweet looks.

At double the price of many on this list, this is one of the most expensive cases on this list. You're paying for the brand, baby! But if that's important to you, pick up Apple's official iPhone XR clear case here.

6. Speck Presidio case for iPhone XR

Speck's Presidio line has simple designs with added functionality, perfect if you don't need to fuss around with your case.

We especially like the Presidio Grip for getting a bit more handle on your phone, but there are also folio and wallet cases if you want a little bit extra for just a bit higher price.

The Speck Presidio line is available on Speck's website store, with cases starting at $40 (£30 / AU$55).

7. OtterBox Symmetry iPhone XR Case

OtterBox is the only case company that Apple promotes on its site instead of listing its own cases, which is recommendation enough for many. The brand is known for protecting phones from accidental drops and scuffing.

The Symmetry line has several design styles, from artsy patterns to pop culture specials. Our favorite are the Star Wars cases, but there are a couple Disney and nature-themed ones, too. Find all of OtterBox's Symmetry series iPhone XR cases here starting at $40 (around £30, AU$55).

Special mention to a a stylish mostly-clear case with a strip of leather on the bottom that you won't find on OtterBox's catalogue - it's only sold on Apple's site.

8. Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone XR case

Starting at a pretty darn low cost, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is undoubtedly the least expensive case on our list. Going by reviews, people are happy with this baseline case.

Spigen's case comes in clear, color-outlined or solid hues, so you've got options. The case folds up and over the edge of the phone, so you won't have to worry about lack of coverage.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is available on Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk, in both clear and colored varieties.

9. Wilken iPhone XR Leather Wallet

Wilken has a cowhide leather case for the iPhone XR, and it looks rather handsome with nice stitching and a clip to keep it closed. It comes in typical leather colors: light

tan, seasoned brown, solid red and black with red stitching.

The case flips open, folio-style, to reveal four pockets, one with a see-through window for an ID. You can even fold it back to make an impromptu stand when you're watching media.

The Wilken iPhone XR Leather Wallet is available on Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk.

10. Greenwich Folio Collection for iPhone XR

If you're looking for a higher-end case, look no further. The luxury British accessories brand Greenwich has its own iPhone XR case line.

The line comes in traditional leather in multiple colors as well as the suede-like Alcantara material. The inner cover of these folio cases is lined with carbon fiber to absorb impacts and protect the screen alongside its gunmetal edges. There's even a hidden magnetic plate to mount it on your car dash.

The basic leather folio case starts at $129 (£98, AU$178) on Greenwich's website, though other models have more features (including card slots) for higher prices.

11. Gear4 iPhone XR cases

The Gear4 Victoria cases for iPhone XR are aimed at owners who want their phones protected by military-grade materials. These cases are made from D30, which Gear4 claims is used in military gear, industrial wear and athletic equipment.

The less-expensive Wembley case has this D30 material at its corners along with polycarbonate glass to offer 8-foot drop protection, while the Platoon case has far more of the advanced material to protect your phone from drops up to 20 feet.

You can find these and others on Gear4's website in the US and UK.

12. Case-Mate iPhone XR case

If you want more glam on your iPhone XR, look no further than Case-Mate's selection of glitzy cases. From glittery gold to flower petals, there are plenty of choices for you to shine on, you crazy diamond.

Case-Mate's more basic options start at $35 (£26, AU$48), and you can browse through them all on the brand's website.