The best fibre broadband deal out there just got improved with a £70 Amazon voucher

Come on Vodafone...this is just showing off! You couldn't just stop at completely undercutting the competition for fibre broadband deals, now you've gone and thrown a big fat voucher in there too to completely steal the show.

A couple of weeks ago, Vodafone took its Superfast 2 package with speeds averaging 63Mb and drove the price down to £22.95 a month. That makes it easily the best value fibre broadband plan on the market, undercutting TalkTalk, BT, Sky, Virgin and...well, pretty much everyone.

Now, Vodafone has gone a step further, throwing in a £70 Amazon.co.uk voucher on top of this plan until April 30. While Vodafone isn't the only retailer doing an offer like this - both Plusnet and BT offer similar value Mastercards - Vodafone is certainly the strongest.



Taking the value a step further, Vodafone will offer a discount of up to £3 a month for Vodafone mobile customers. The value of your discount depends on what subscription you have with the company but can get you a price as low as £19.95.

The only flaw in an otherwise perfect broadband deal is the contract length. At 24 months, this matches BT in length which might be off-putting for some. We've included both Vodafone's plan and some shorter broadband deals below.

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm (saving up to £3 for Vodafone customers) + £70 Amazon voucher

Here it is, a real bargain of a fibre broadband deal! It costs £22.95 for speeds averaging 63Mb. And existing Vodafone customers could save up to £3 a month, bringing the cost down to a market-leading £19.95! On top of that Vodafone will throw in a £70 Amazon voucher.

What other broadband deals are there right now?

With Vodafone now operating on 24 month contracts, many will find that it is no longer a viable option. For those people, there are plenty of other options out there. Plusnet has a great fibre plan with speeds averaging 36Mb for £22.99 a month. A price drastically lowered by the £75 Mastercard included.

Or TalkTalk's fibre plan lands you speeds averaging 38Mb at a price of just £21.95 making it cheaper than Vodafone and a shorter contract...if you don't mind the drop in speeds and losing out on the voucher.

