The 5 best PC cases of Computex 2018

The coolest cases of Computex 2018
You can have all the best components in the world, but without the best PC cases, what’s the point? That’s why we decided to show off the five best PC cases we saw this year in Taipei. At Computex 2018, we got to see a wide range of awesome cases from some of the most renowned chassis manufacturers in the world.
From refreshes of some of our favorite cases to exciting new ones – and, from known quantities, like Phanteks, to newcomers, like Asus – there was a lot to love at the Taipei event. So, sit back, relax and enjoy our rundown of the best PC cases of Computex 2018.
Phanteks Evolv X
Just like its predecessor, the Phanteks Evolv X is a fantastic and beautiful full ATX tower, with more room for expansion than you can shake a stick at. Not only does the Evolv now feature more room for airflow, but with all the different adapters up for purchase, you’ll be able to customize this case however you feel.
Need 20 drives in your system for some reason? Done. Need space for enough liquid cooling to fill a lake? Fine. Need to include a mini-ITX build in the top of the PC? Why not?
The Evolv X then follows all of this customization with a slick aluminum build and fully addressable RGB lighting. It’ll easily be one of the best PC cases when it eventually makes its way to the public later this year.
Phanteks Eclipse P600S
You would perhaps be forgiven for mistaking the Phanteks Eclipse P600S for its bigger cousin, the Evolv X, but it has two key differences: size and noise. While it is bigger than most mid-tower PCs, it’s also smaller than a full tower, putting it in an awkward position. What helps to sell its unique form factor is the fact that it shares many of the features of the Evolv X at a presumably lower price point – it even still supports a dual-system build.
The Eclipse P600S’ biggest departure from the Evolv X is its ability to seamlessly transform from a near-silent case to a high-airflow one. It lets you do this by featuring removable noise dampeners that block some of the ventilation. So, it’s quiet when you’re sleeping, and loud when you’re kicking ass. If you’re wondering when you can get your hands on the Eclipse P600S, it looks like it’ll make its way to market sometime in Q3 2018.
Lian-Li O11 Air
This chassis is a follow-up to the exceptionally budget-friendly Lian-Li O11 Dynamic, which was already a gigantic case with plenty of room for airflow at a great price. But with the O11 Air, Lian-Li took the original and added even more room for airflow.
It might not have much in the way of fancy RGB lighting, but we don’t think that matters. This case focuses on the type of user that wants to get the absolute best thermal performance, while still having one of the most capacious interiors we’ve seen in a while. If that sounds up your alley, you might want to keep an eye out for the Lian-Li O11 Air when it launches later this summer.
Asus ROG Strix Case
So, Asus is making cases now. And, you know what? If you’re the kind of person who buys into the whole ‘gamer aesthetic’ this might actually be a great case when it eventually makes its way to market. This Asus ROG Strix case concept is the result of a collaboration with Inwin, and if it keeps the same construction as the model at Computex did, it might actually be a cheap way to get your hands on a pretty high-end case. This is due to its steel build, rather than the all-aluminum build of Inwin’s enthusiast cases.
Now, when we mentioned the ‘gamer aesthetic’ earlier, we meant it. Everything about this case practically screams in your face. From the punched-out lettering in the aluminum front panel, to the addressable RGB all over, even to the designs on the tempered glass side panel – anyone who sees the ROG Strix case will know that it’s housing a gaming PC. Either way, we can’t wait to see it for itself when it gets its final build and release date.
MetallicGear Neo Mini
If you’re a fan of subdued cases that blend in the background, you’ll love the MetallicGear Neo Mini. It doesn’t feature much in the way of I/O or RGB lighting, but it’s going to be an affordable mini ITX case that will seamlessly blend into the background.
If you haven’t heard of MetallicGear, don’t worry, you’re not alone. It’s a sub-brand of Phanteks, likely aimed at a more budget-oriented market – so you can reasonably expect high quality out of it. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be much information about the Neo Mini yet, as it appears its still in early development, but we’re definitely going to keep our eyes on it. You should too.