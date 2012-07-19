Samsung unveils 75-inch Smart TV with motion-controlled Angry Birds app

Samsung has announced its latest premium television in the form of the ED9000 LED Smart 3D TV.

The new flagship 75-inch set has a rose-gold-coloured finish (yeah, no idea) and a teensy little 0.31-inch bezel.

As if the slinky set alone wasn't enough, Samsung has also revealed an Angry Birds app for its fleet of Smart TVs with motion sensors.

No controller is needed to fire those irate birds at their piggy foes, as the game is completely gesture controlled.

Angry Birds will be available for free download later this month on the Samsung 2012 LED 7500 and up models and its Plasma 8000 models, with more dedicated Angry Birds content on its way later this year.

Other features

The ES9000's features also include a built-in camera for video calling that pops up and hides away when not in use.

There's also Sound Share, which automatically and wirelessly connects TV audio to Samsung's Series 6 and Series 7 Wireless Audio with Dock Systems via Bluetooth.

Measured up next to existing Smart TVs from Samsung, such as the UE55ES8000 there's a dual-core processor for downloads and web browsing, and family-interactive games and apps.

What sets the ES9000 apart from predeccessors like the UE55ES8000, is its contrast ratio, the highest available in Samsung's Smart TV range thanks to the Micro-Dimming Ultimate and Precision Black Local Dimming technology.

In the US, the ES9000 will be available for purchase in August at specialty retailers, priced at $9,999. No word yet on international launch dates and pricing but we'll keep you posted.